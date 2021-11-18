Aline, Solange or Valentina, who should leave?

The 9th farm 2021 farm is formed and Aline, Solange and Valentina face off to stay on the Record TV program. This Thursday, November 18th, one of the participants will be eliminated and will say goodbye to the chance to pocket R$1.5 million. Vote in the DCI 2021 Farm poll and answer: who should be eliminated this week?

2021 Farm Poll – who leaves?

Who is on the farm?

Aline Mineiro: the ex-Panicat was the first name confirmed in the countryside this week. It was voted on by Gui Araújo, who was the farmer, and was even vetoed from the Farmer’s Test by Solange Gomes. This is Aline’s second farm at Fazenda 2021.

Valentina Francavilla: the participant ‘fell by parachute’ in this week’s farm. She was saved until the last second of the formation of the hot seat, but took Dayane’s place after Dynho used the Power of the Lamp. This is Valentina’s second farm.

Solange Gomes: the peoa is on her third farm. This week, Solange appeared among the names in the hot seat after remaining unsaved in the last one. She was the one who vetoed Aline from the Farmer’s test.

How to vote for R7

The official poll of Fazenda 2021 is open and, to define who is the next one eliminated, the public must vote for who should remain in the reality show. To do this, simply go to www.r7.com and click on the ‘A Fazenda’ banner with the question ‘Who do you want to stay in A Fazenda 2021?’, choose your favorite and confirm your vote.

The least voted will be the one eliminated from the program. The announcement of the elimination will happen, live, at 22:45 (Brasilia time), on Record TV and PlayPlus, on the program this Thursday (11).

How to watch the elimination?

The result of this week’s farm will be announced by Adriane Galisteu, live, this Thursday (18th). The program will air at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time) on Record TV and, to watch it online, just access PlayPlus – the broadcaster’s streaming.

With an active registration, just choose the ‘on air’ tab, which can be accessed on free accounts, and have access to the same signal as the open channel on Record TV.

It is also possible to watch the program with a paid streaming subscription, which costs R$ 12.90 per month and gives access to the signal from 9 live cameras. This way, it is possible to watch the program 24 hours a day.

Follow the complete coverage of the reality and the partial coverage of the 2021 Farm poll, at DCI.