Alinne Moraes comments on reaction to scenes with Cauã

Does art imitate life? Alinne Moraes stars with Cauã Reymond in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, with whom she already had a relationship. In the plot, the two form a couple and the scenes have been making talk on social media.

Backstage at São Paulo Fashion Week, while she was producing for the Tourino fashion show, Barbara’s interpreter spoke with splash about the commotion he’s been causing by the scenes with his ex.

“That [o relacionamento] it was over 20 years ago… I knew it. I said: ‘Cauã, the soap opera is going to be a success, apart from the curiosity part’. People love to imagine that between that couple of protagonists there is something behind. Can you imagine a couple of ex-boyfriends? We know that this imagery is so vast that it sells a lot of magazines”, he commented.

The actress says she doesn’t have Twitter, but her husband tells her everything that happens on the bird’s social network. “My husband is thrilled when he sees Barbara in trend topics every day. Success is the character, not Alinne,” he says.

For her, the character needed psychological help. “She’s a very sensitive girl, she didn’t have her parents’ love. They weren’t very present. Her only dream is to build a family. She’s in love with Renato.”

“When he dies and the other takes over… what she needs is real therapy. As he’s a lie, she gets lost more and more. She goes crazy,” adds the actress, referring to the exchange between the brothers Twins.