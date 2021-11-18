Alternative PEC does away with secret budget and excludes spending cap injunctions

× Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

As an alternative solution to the PEC of Precatório, a group of senators presented a text that makes it possible to pay R$ 400 for the Auxílio Brasil from the extinction of the secret budget and excluding the payment of court orders for the year 2022 from the expenditure ceiling.

The proposal, by senators Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship – SE), José Aníbal (PSDB – SP) and Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos – PR), it was presented this afternoon to the leader of the government in the Senate and rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios na Casa, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).

heifer if committed to taking the text for analysis by Paulo Guedes’ team. As we reported, the government itself already admits that the text would be an alternative to bar resistance in the Senate to the PEC dos Precatório approved by the Chamber. Bezerra admitted today that the text of the Chamber would have a maximum of 52 votes. The opposition says that at least 35 senators are against the proposal approved by the deputies, which would be enough to defeat it in plenary.

As we showed earlier, senators want to end the so-called “Rapporteur’s amendments (RP9) and Commission amendments (RP8), which have no constitutional provision. They also exclude from the expenditure ceiling the cost of court orders during the year 2022. Thus, according to the lawmakers, it would be possible to open a fiscal loophole of R$99 billion, enough to pay for the new benefit of the federal government.

The expectation is that this text is discussed in a new meeting with parliamentarians this week and that the draft resulting from the agreement be analyzed by the CCJ of the Senate.

To senator Alessandro Vieira (photo), “it is necessary to think of alternatives that end once and for all with the absurdity approved by the Chamber of Deputies, focusing on the problems that Brazil actually faces, in terms of the budget. Our idea is to work together with other senators so that the text presented and approved by the Federal Senate does justice to the reality of what we are facing in the country”.

“Brazil faces a dramatic situation with high rates of unemployment and inflation. Our proposal advances towards allocating resources to the social area without abandoning fiscal responsibility. The proposal also guarantees the full payment of the court orders scheduled for 2022 and does not change the spending ceiling rule”, declared senator José Aníbal.

“The PEC dos Precatórios is being rebuilt together, arriving at a clear solution, so that we can maintain respect for fiscal responsibility. With this new text, we are offering the Government the opportunity to create the benefit in a sustainable way. We can have social responsibility without committing any fiscal irresponsibility”, said senator Oriovisto Guimarães.

