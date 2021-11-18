Alzheimer’s Vaccine Begins Human Testing Phase

Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova has already started recruiting volunteers for the Phase 1b clinical trial of its potential Alzheimer’s vaccine, ALZ-101. The study will be conducted in Finland, where they have already got their first participant. The research plans to enroll patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and its primary goal is to assess the vaccine’s safety and tolerability.
The company is developing an immunizing agent for Alzheimer’s that aims to combat the beta-amyloid oligomers — which are chains of proteins that, when they accumulate in the brain, cause the clinical manifestations of the disease. The immunizing agent stimulates the production of antibodies that can recognize beta-amyloid forms capable of developing neurotoxins.
“It is very gratifying that ALZ-101 has now entered clinical trials in an area with such an unmet medical need. We look forward to continuing the development of this potential disease-modifying treatment with the long-term goal of treating and preventing onset and progression of this devastating disease,” said Kristina Torfgård, CEO of Alzinova, in a press release.
The clinical trial for the vaccine is a double-blind placebo-controlled trial, meaning neither researchers nor participants will know which individuals are receiving the medication and which the placebo. The work is conducted by Clinical Research Services Turku (CRST), which has previous experience in studies of Alzheimer’s, according to Alzinova.
The study plans to enroll 26 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, and its primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of the ALZ-101 vaccine. Preclinical studies have shown no evidence of toxicity or inflammation problems associated with the immunizing agent.
Scientists also hope to assess the body’s immune response to the vaccine after multiple doses, as well as analyze a range of biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s.
Participants recruited into the study will receive four doses of the ALZ-101 vaccine or placebo over a 20-week treatment period (approximately five months). Two different doses of ALZ-101 will be analyzed. First-line test results are expected in the second half of 2023.