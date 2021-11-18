Alzheimer’s vaccine begins testing in humans | Health

The Alzheimer’s vaccine has begun to be tested in humans, reported Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova in early November. The first patient was recruited in Finland, where clinical trials of the ALZ-101 vaccine take place.

The vaccine specifically acts on a structure called beta-amyloid oligomers (chains of several protein units), whose accumulation in the brain leads to Alzheimer’s.

Characterized by the deterioration of cognitive functions such as memory and learning, Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia.

American agency changes indication of treatment for Alzheimer’s; understand what changes

How is the new Alzheimer’s treatment, the 1st approved in 18 years

“It is very gratifying that ALZ-101 has now entered clinical trials in an area of ​​great unmet medical need,” said Kristina Torfgård, CEO of Alzinova AB, in a press release.

The investigation, which aims to assess the safety and tolerability of the vaccine, has the participation of 26 volunteers diagnosed at the early stage of the disease.

The study will investigate the use of two different doses of vaccine over a 20-week period.

In a statement, the laboratory informed that the tests will be carried out in a randomized and double-blind fashion, that is, neither the participants nor the technical team know who took the vaccine and who took the placebo. During the research, each participant will receive four doses of ALZ-101 or placebo.