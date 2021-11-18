Alzheimer’s vaccine to be tested in humans in Finland – Science

Volunteers are being recruited by Swedish biopharmaceutical Alzinova to participate in the clinical trial of a potential Alzheimer’s vaccine. Called ‘ALZ-101’, the vaccine is being studied in Finland, according to the newspaper O Globo, and it already has a guaranteed volunteer. The idea is to test the immunobiological in patients with early-stage disease.

In this phase of the study, the scientists’ objective is to test the safety and tolerability of the vaccine, which aims to directly combat the chains of proteins that, when they accumulate in the brain, cause the clinical manifestations of Alzheimer’s.

In a press release, Alzinova CEO Kristina Torfgård highlighted that the study meets a great medical need. “We look forward to continuing the development of this potential disease-modifying treatment with the long-term goal of treating and preventing the onset and progression of this devastating disease,” he said.

Methodology

At this stage of the study, Alzinova wants to assess how 26 patients early-stage Alzheimer’s respond to the vaccine. In preclinical studies, which preceded this phase, there was no evidence of toxicity or inflammation associated with the immunizing agent.

Only after safety and tolerability is attested should scientists assess the immune response of the body after multiple doses of the vaccine.

Volunteers in clinical trials should take four doses each or placebo for a period of five months. The results are expected to be released in the second half of 2023.