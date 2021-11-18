Amazônia is the target of accusation in Paraense Série B | Sport Para | Online Diary

The Second Division Championship in Pará may have another drastic change in the competition that moves towards the definition of who will move up to the First Division of local football.

After the case involving São Raimundo, Parauapebas and Caeté, Sport Real has now come to denounce the Amazon team involving the playing field between the teams, for the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

In a document delivered to the secretariat of the Football Federation of Pará (FPF) and the Court of Sports Justice (TJD), the club informs that the referee of the game fled the 60-minute rule to start a match or not, in addition to informing that the lawn of the Sports Training Center was not demarcated for the match.

The facts were described in the document and were not mentioned in the match summary, according to the FPF website.

| Disclosure

| Disclosure

| Disclosure

The club wants the team to be punished with the loss of points or even the performance of a new match between the teams.

Meanwhile, Amazônia faced Pedreira in the semifinal of the Campeonato Paraense Serie B.