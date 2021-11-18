América-MG draws with Atlético-GO and gains breath to continue in Serie A – 11/17/2021

Although the confirmation is not mathematical, América-MG reached the so dreamed 45 points, considered the magic number over the years to remain in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The 0-0 tie against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday night (17), at Independência, for the 33rd round of the national match, left Coelho in ninth place and closer to his goal. Dragão, with 39 points, needed a victory to get away from Z4 and start thinking about reacting in the table.

With the result, America completes three unbeaten games, with two wins and a draw, and remains among the top 10 in the table. Atlético-GO reaches the fifth game without winning, with two defeats and three draws in a row, totaling 40 points. The Dragon follows near the bottom of the table.

game timeline

The first stage was busy, mainly on the part of América-MG, but not enough for the marker to be opened at Independência. At 5 of the second stage, Brian Montenegro created a great head chance, which stopped in a great defense by Matheus Cavichioli. The pace of the game dropped in the sequence and the best chances only appeared after 35, when Marlon hit the post and Rodolfo finished badly after getting the surplus. Atlético-GO responded with Éder, over the goal. Finally, Fernando Miguel defended Juninho’s submission.

Who did well: Ademir

Main option in the sprints of America towards the goal, the striker was the one who most appeared ahead in the first stage. At the start of the second half, he suffered a foul almost inside the area and kept moving a lot.

Who was wrong: Zárate

Playing a little more open on the right side, midfielder Zárate didn’t have the same performance as in other games. The 99 shirt usually plays more centrally and the change in the game against Dragão did not favor the midfielder, who was replaced by Juninho Valoura at 17 of the second half.

Montenegro was not the solution

In his second game of the year as a starter, Brian Montenegro was chosen by coach Marcelo Cabo to replace Zé Roberto, who has been suffering from a long goal gap. Despite having been his the best chance of Atlético-GO in the match, Montenegro was very isolated during most of the game and was substituted, by Zé Roberto, in the second stage.

The America-MG game: cautious homemaker at the start

Despite playing under their dominions, América-MG chose to try to take advantage of counterattacks at the beginning of the match, exploring the spaces left by Atlético-GO. However, the posture soon changed after guidance from coach Marquinhos Santos, who demanded more acceleration from the team at the edge of the field. From then on, Coelho started to take more risks and had the first good opportunities of the match. In the second stage, Marquinhos Santos returned with Ribamar to replace Alê, changing the team’s configuration a little. The pace of the game dropped as a whole.

Atlético-GO’s game: an exciting start, but a fall afterward

The need for a positive result against Coelho to distance themselves from the Z4 made the team from Goiás look for more initial actions, but without taking too much danger to Matheus Cavichioli’s goal. The team started to defend itself trying to trigger the strikers on the counterattacks, mainly Janderson on the right side. However, passing errors, especially near the goal, were reasons for annoyance for coach Marcelo Cabo. In the second stage, Brian Montenegro immediately had a great head chance, which stopped in a great defense by Matheus Cavichioli.

the weather warmed

At the start of the final stage, Dudu and João Paulo had a short but rough discussion over a game play. Afterwards, João Paulo, who seemed to be more irritated, took the corner kick, after the good chance created by Montenegro, and tempers returned to calm down among Dragão’s forwards.

DATASHEET

America-MG 0 x 0 Atlético-GO

Reason: 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: 11/17/2021

Local: Independência Arena, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá (RJ)

Goals: –

Yellow cards: Igor Cariús (Atlético-GO)

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann, Marlon; Lucas Kal, Ale (Ribamar), Juninho; Ademir, Zarate (Juinho Valoura) and Felipe Azevedo (Rodolfo). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Arnaldo), Éder, Pedro Henrique, Igor Cariús (Jeferson); Willian Maranhão, Marlon Freitas, João Paulo (Rickson); Janderson, Ronald (Toró), Montenegro (Zé Roberto). Technician: Marcelo Cabo