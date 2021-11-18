America-MG X Atltico-GO – Supersports

15
1 time
UUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Juninho dominates at the mouth of the area, looks for the corner and almost the ball goes in!
13
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Santos 0x0 Chapecoense, Cuiab 0x0 Inter.
12
1 time
Patric shows up at the right time and ends the visiting team’s attempt.
11
1 time
Striker Ademir receives it on the right and misses when the goal is shot!
10
1 time
In the last round, America-MG beat Grmio and Drago drew with Santos.
8
1 time
FERNANDO MIGUEL! Juninho has the ball in the area and submits, but the goalkeeper comes out well in the muffle!
7
1 time
Janderson lets go of the foot from the middle of the street and the ball goes straight down the end line.
6
1 time
Long ball for Dudu and Atltico-GO’s full-back can’t dominate it.
5
1 time
Atltico-GO exchanges passes and tries to cool off the hosts.
4
1 time
Ademir escapes on the right and is well marked by defender Caris, from Drago.
3
1 time
two
1 time
Atltico-GO tries with a long shot and the ball goes straight out.
1
1 time
Brian Montenegro comments the first foul of the match.
0
1 time
VALID! Ball rolling for America-MG x Atltico-GO.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.
0
1 time
Juninho the Capito do Coelho and the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel the Atltico-GO.
0
1 time
Away from home, Atltico Goianiense tries to move away from the relegation zone.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and will start the match for the 2021 Brazilian.
0
1 time
Fans of America are arriving little by little in the stadium.
0
1 time
Good weather in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers read 25C at this time.
0
1 time
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.
0
1 time
Atltico-GO: Fernando Miguel, Dudu, Eder, Pedro Henrique and Caris; Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas, Joo Paulo and Janderson; Ronaldo and Brian Montenegro.
0
1 time
Coelho is confirmed with Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Kal, Juninho and Al; Felipe Azevedo, Ademir and Zrate.
0
1 time
Teams officially scheduled for the match in Minas!
0
1 time
Brazilian, closed yesterday: Athletico-PR 0x1 Atltico-MG, Grmio 3×0 RB Bragantino.
0
1 time
Suspended from the visiting team: Wanderson and Andr Lus.
0
1 time
Injured in America: Carlos Alberto, Eduardo and Berro.
0
1 time
TABLE! The Minas Gerais team starts the round at 9 and Drago 14 is placed.
0
1 time
Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS) will referee the match.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Today we are going to follow the duel between America-MG x Atltico-GO for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be played at 19:00 at the Independencia stadium.