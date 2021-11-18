America-MG X Atltico-GO – Supersports

15

1 time UUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Juninho dominates at the mouth of the area, looks for the corner and almost the ball goes in!

13

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Santos 0x0 Chapecoense, Cuiab 0x0 Inter.

12

1 time Patric shows up at the right time and ends the visiting team’s attempt.

11

1 time Striker Ademir receives it on the right and misses when the goal is shot!

10

1 time In the last round, America-MG beat Grmio and Drago drew with Santos.

8

1 time FERNANDO MIGUEL! Juninho has the ball in the area and submits, but the goalkeeper comes out well in the muffle!

7

1 time Janderson lets go of the foot from the middle of the street and the ball goes straight down the end line.

6

1 time Long ball for Dudu and Atltico-GO’s full-back can’t dominate it.

5

1 time Atltico-GO exchanges passes and tries to cool off the hosts.

4

1 time Ademir escapes on the right and is well marked by defender Caris, from Drago.

3

two

1 time Atltico-GO tries with a long shot and the ball goes straight out.

1

1 time Brian Montenegro comments the first foul of the match.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling for America-MG x Atltico-GO.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.

0

1 time Juninho the Capito do Coelho and the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel the Atltico-GO.

0

1 time Away from home, Atltico Goianiense tries to move away from the relegation zone.

0

1 time Teams on the field and will start the match for the 2021 Brazilian.

0

1 time Fans of America are arriving little by little in the stadium.

0

1 time Good weather in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers read 25C at this time.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

0

1 time Atltico-GO: Fernando Miguel, Dudu, Eder, Pedro Henrique and Caris; Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas, Joo Paulo and Janderson; Ronaldo and Brian Montenegro.

0

1 time Coelho is confirmed with Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Kal, Juninho and Al; Felipe Azevedo, Ademir and Zrate.

0

1 time Teams officially scheduled for the match in Minas!

0

1 time Brazilian, closed yesterday: Athletico-PR 0x1 Atltico-MG, Grmio 3×0 RB Bragantino.

0

1 time Suspended from the visiting team: Wanderson and Andr Lus.

0

1 time Injured in America: Carlos Alberto, Eduardo and Berro.

0

1 time TABLE! The Minas Gerais team starts the round at 9 and Drago 14 is placed.

0

1 time Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS) will referee the match.