America-MG X Atltico-GO – Supersports

    UUUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Juninho dominates at the mouth of the area, looks for the corner and almost the ball goes in!

  • 13
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Santos 0x0 Chapecoense, Cuiab 0x0 Inter.

  • 12
    1 time

    Patric shows up at the right time and ends the visiting team’s attempt.

  • 11
    1 time

    Striker Ademir receives it on the right and misses when the goal is shot!

  • 10
    1 time

    In the last round, America-MG beat Grmio and Drago drew with Santos.

  • 8
    1 time

    FERNANDO MIGUEL! Juninho has the ball in the area and submits, but the goalkeeper comes out well in the muffle!

  • 7
    1 time

    Janderson lets go of the foot from the middle of the street and the ball goes straight down the end line.

  • 6
    1 time

    Long ball for Dudu and Atltico-GO’s full-back can’t dominate it.

  • 5
    1 time

    Atltico-GO exchanges passes and tries to cool off the hosts.

  • 4
    1 time

    Ademir escapes on the right and is well marked by defender Caris, from Drago.

  • 3
    1 time

  • two
    1 time

    Atltico-GO tries with a long shot and the ball goes straight out.

  • 1
    1 time

    Brian Montenegro comments the first foul of the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID! Ball rolling for America-MG x Atltico-GO.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Juninho the Capito do Coelho and the goalkeeper Fernando Miguel the Atltico-GO.

  • 0
    1 time

    Away from home, Atltico Goianiense tries to move away from the relegation zone.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and will start the match for the 2021 Brazilian.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans of America are arriving little by little in the stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good weather in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers read 25C at this time.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-GO: Fernando Miguel, Dudu, Eder, Pedro Henrique and Caris; Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas, Joo Paulo and Janderson; Ronaldo and Brian Montenegro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho is confirmed with Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Kal, Juninho and Al; Felipe Azevedo, Ademir and Zrate.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially scheduled for the match in Minas!

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed yesterday: Athletico-PR 0x1 Atltico-MG, Grmio 3×0 RB Bragantino.

  • 0
    1 time

    Suspended from the visiting team: Wanderson and Andr Lus.

  • 0
    1 time

    Injured in America: Carlos Alberto, Eduardo and Berro.

  • 0
    1 time

    TABLE! The Minas Gerais team starts the round at 9 and Drago 14 is placed.

  • 0
    1 time

    Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS) will referee the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we are going to follow the duel between America-MG x Atltico-GO for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will be played at 19:00 at the Independencia stadium.