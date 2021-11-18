América x Atlético-GO: click and follow the match live for the Campeonato Brasileiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Mourão Panda/America



América and Atlético-GO face off this Wednesday (17th), at 7pm, at Arena Independência, for the 33rd round, with different objectives in the Brazilian Championship. Mineiros dream of Libertadores and Goiás want to escape relegation.

Coelho has seven unbeaten games as home team (five wins, the last one over Grêmio by 3-1, and two draws). The positive streak left América in ninth place with 44 points, five behind the G-6.

Atletico-GO, on the other hand, has a hard time away from home for more than a month (four straight defeats and a draw). Overall, the rubro-negro club is also in the dry season. After drawing a goalless draw with Santos, they appeared in 14th place with 38 points, two points away, and completed the fourth duel without partying.

For the duel, coach Marquinhos Santos will repeat the team for the fifth time in a row. With no suspended or injured players, he can opt for the same 11 players that beat Sport and Grêmio in the last rounds.

Click below and follow the Jornada Esportiva da Itatiaia. Narration by Enio Lima, comments by Edu Panzi, reports by Emerson Romano and Rubens Junior, analysis of arbitration with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans, with Domingos Sávio Baião in the analysis of the numbers and the anchoring of João Vitor Cirilo.