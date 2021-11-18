Ana Maria Braga shocks Globo’s audience by teaching how to pick up the bag: “Someone moaned”

Ana Maria Braga caused once again in the More you, gives Globe. The presenter once again showed great humor and made a double-meaning comment, during discovery in this wednesday (17).

It all happened on Ana’s Feed board, when she was learning a technique to take the film off the yolk of an egg. This occurred after reporter Ju Massaoka brought to the program a video that went viral on the internet that taught an unusual technique.

The morning presenter then wanted to test the tip live. She explained that to separate the skin from the egg yolk, all it took was breading with flour. Then she drilled a hole in the bag that formed.

However, when she showed her breaded yolk, Ana Maria Braga began to laugh live, showing a lot of malice in the situation. From that, then, the games began, all with an implied sexual connotation.

“Then it becomes a bag. It was cute”, declared Namaria, who began to laugh as the gem formed. “Isn’t it nice to take?”, asked Ju, also laughing.

The owner of Mais Você continued with the joke: “Something kind of weird, right? Shall we combine? Did you pick up the bag?”. Laughing, Ana closed it with a flourish when she revealed that someone had moaned behind the scenes of the program. “There! someone moaned up there“, she handed over.

Watch the moment:

Irritation with reporter

In the same frame, a few days ago, Ana Maria Braga got angry while trying to make an outline using home instruments, after being challenged by reporter Ju Massaoka.

The journalist asked the presenter to stamp the outline on the eye using flexible rods and part of the medicine pack. Quickly, then, the blonde declared that she wouldn’t be able to and wouldn’t have time for the social media joke.

“Wait a minute, don’t come here talking like that and leave without saying how you do it. It doesn’t matter the size, the size is according to my taste. It doesn’t stick, it doesn’t stick! We’ll have to wait hours here that I don’t have. It’s saying it’s 3 minutes”, she declared.

The Mais Você reporter jokingly replied that she managed to do it in 10 seconds and that she had video to prove it.

The morning presenter gave up on Ana’s Feed challenge and then decided to do her makeup by hand, with eyeliner and a mirror.