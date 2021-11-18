Analysis: Corinthians abdicates attack, fights 0-0 until the end and is punished; Sylvinho loses chance | corinthians

Playing against the leader Atlético-MG at Mineirão and a week later visiting the vice-leader Flamengo at Maracanã were not even easy challenges for Corinthians as a visitor at this stage of the Brazilian Championship, but the games were also opportunities to show a more imposing team.

For the coach Sylvinho, questioned enormously by Fiel, winning one of these duels could become an asset to obtain popular support, something so important in front of a massive team.

But seven days after taking a ball from Galo after losing 3-0, Sylvinho lost another chance to show that he was capable of facing an opponent of this size. In a golden opportunity, which could have ended a fast of eight games (and three years) without a win against the red-black team.

With an almost complete team (only without Willian), Corinthians A faced Flamengo B in the first half and practically did not attack. It was 45 minutes of a reactive team. In the final stage, with Renato Gaúcho putting some holders on the field, Timão remained apathetic and was punished 1-0.

1 of 3 João Vitor and Vitor Gabriel meet at Corinthians x Flamengo — Photo: André Durão João Vitor and Vitor Gabriel meet at Corinthians x Flamengo — Photo: André Durão

The defeat was sold for a high price, came out only at the end after Gabriel’s mistake in a frustrated attempt to tackle Rodinei, and Bruno Henrique’s accurate header. But just before that, Michael had already hit the dash. There were 20 submissions by Flamengo against five by Timão. It wasn’t a fluke.

Timão’s best chance was also in the final minutes, with a cross kick by Róger Guedes that led to danger for goalkeeper Hugo. For 90 minutes, however, Corinthians remained with a low mark, withstood rival pressure and fought tooth and nail to cling to the 0-0.

When Flamengo’s attack had Vitinho, Vitor Gabriel and Kenedy, the mission seemed possible. Gil and João Victor, on a great night, defended themselves as they could, and Cassio made the necessary defenses. But Fla moved with Bruno Henrique, Filipe Luís and Michael and grew. It gained another level.

Cássio praises Flamengo and cites a “painful” defeat, but says: “We’re in the fight for the G4”

Tactically, Sylvinho bet on the usual 4-1-4-1. Regarding the 3-2 victory against Cuiabá, the only change was the return of Fábio Santos in the vacancy of Lucas Piton. And for what Corinthians proposed in the game, the veteran’s entry made sense. He scored efficiently and helped in the 0-0 mission.

With 20 minutes, the Corinthians scheme was adjusted. Giuliano felt pain, asked to leave, and the coach bet on Du Queiroz. With two defensive midfielders, Timão was able to settle in a 4-2-3-1, but in practice they scored with their two lines of four and freed Jô and Renato from defensive actions.

The team even attacked in rare moments in the first half and built a beautiful move with a pass from Renato to Jô, who crossed to the middle of the area, in a wrong decision. But the ball hit and came back, making it clear that Flamengo was a much more intense team offensively in the game.

2 of 3 Renato Gaúcho watches Sylvinho – Flamengo vs. Corinthians — Photo: André Durão Renato Gaúcho watches Sylvinho – Flamengo vs. Corinthians — Photo: André Durão

At half-time, Sylvinho took out the faded Gabriel Pereira and bet on Gustavo Mosquito’s speed.

The team came back slightly better, but soon came under attack with greater volume. Jô gave way to Vitinho, who took the left wing. Róger Guedes went to play the role he doesn’t like, that of 9. With Renato tired, Luan came in to breathe new life, but the scenario was of a suffocated team, which created little and just watched Flamengo fight for victory in front of almost 50 thousand people.

And Fla fought so hard that he got his goal in stoppage time. Timão also fought, but his battle was for a spot of honor in Rio de Janeiro. Goal that would be celebrated by Sylvinho and the players, although it was already causing the fans a feeling of “more could be done”.

In the end, Corinthians returned home with nothing and with even more pressure on their luggage against the current coaching staff. The feeling is that Timão didn’t fight for victory in the minutes when it was possible. With Flamengo’s leveling up, the team’s lack of ambition ended up being punished.

Thanks to the mistakes made by Bragantino, Fortaleza and Inter in the round, everything remained the same in the middle of the table.

With 50 points, the team is still looking for a place in the G-4 and can reach it on Sunday if it beat Santos in the last classic of 2021, at Neo Química Arena. With the strength of Fiel, Timão has been doing well in this final stretch of Brasileirão, which has been an encouragement of hope. But in order to dream of better days in 2022, the team needs to use the big opportunities to prove its worth.

+ Read more news about Corinthians