Anitta manifests after being identified as the affair of Marina Ruy Barbosa’s ex

Anitta he manifested himself after rumors of an alleged affair with Xandinho Negrão, ex-husband of Marina Ruy Barbosa. The singer went to social media and explained how she deals with her “little contacts”.

Through your Twitter profile, Anitta denied rumors that she was having an affair with Xandinho. Marina’s ex, the businessman and the actress announced an end to their marriage earlier this year.

“So people just sent me a ‘news’ (gossip)… yes I had a barbecue at my house and my friends invited friends. But I was already double-booked internationally so the gossip that I’m having a Brazilian affair doesn’t apply”, declared the singer.

Anitta also told about her “scheme” with the “little contacts”. “I organize demographically. If you’re from Brazil, it’s for when you’re on Brazilian soil… and so on… States, countries… you always have to organize properly”, he said.

Then people just sent me a “news” (gossip) .. 😴 … yes I had a barbecue at my house and my friends invited friends. But I was already double booked internationally so the gossip that I’m having a Brazilian affair doesn’t apply. #peace #love — Anitta (@Anitta) November 17, 2021

I organize demographically. If you’re from Brazil, it’s for when you’re on Brazilian soil… and so on… States, countries… you always have to organize properly — Anitta (@Anitta) November 17, 2021

anitta revolted

Earlier this month, Anitta went to social media, outraged by the lack of repercussion of her international achievements here in Brazil.

“There are things that you can’t understand, right? Yesterday I was the first Brazilian to sing and give an interview on one of the biggest programs in the USA. Today there are half a dozen dripping cats posting about it in my country (which are my friends, in this case)”, complained the singer.

“That wouldn’t intrigue me so much if it wasn’t a but: if yesterday, instead of being the first Brazilian on this program, I was involved in some little gossip I had some attitude that displeased someone, this would have become the biggest headline in the country. Commented and posted by everything and everyone. Isn’t that curious?”, she vented.

“I keep looking at my Latino friends when they do something like that, their countries fall in by posting, supporting, celebrating and it’s not even unheard of for them. They understand that unity is strength. Anyway… for my fans the news now is: I’ve just been confirmed on Lollapalooza. From Paris not Brazil”, said the funkeira.

Anitta ended by thanking the fans and those who support her work. “My eternal gratitude to those who support my hard-earned work. Love you”, she declared, who added: “And my fans, of course, always engaging the presentation posts on the show’s pages to the stalk. [risos]. Master”, declared.