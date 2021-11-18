Anti-military coup protesters shot dead in Sudan | World

At least ten protesters protesting the military coup in Sudan were shot dead by security forces on Wednesday (17), according to a union of doctors. Dozens were injured.
The repression is even more lethal than on Saturday (13), when eight people were killed and more than 200 injured in another demonstration in the country, which is the third largest in Africa in terms of territory.
The population has taken to the streets to protest against the October 25 military coup, in which the general who commanded the transition of government arrested the country’s interim prime minister and other politicians and declared a state of emergency (see below).
- SEE TOO: Understand in 5 points the military coup in Sudan, the 3rd largest country in Africa
With slogans such as “the people choose civilians” and “no to military power”, thousands of people protested on Wednesday in the streets of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, and the neighboring cities of Bahri and Omdurman.
The demonstrations are taking place despite the blocking of telephone and internet networks and are defying the repression, which has already left at least 24 people dead, according to the Reuters news agency.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, general who headed the Sovereign Council of Sudan, announces a state of emergency across the country and dissolves the council itself, which oversaw the transition of power, and the transitional government, which was headed by the prime minister who was arrested by the military — Photo: Sudan TV via AP
Military personnel staged a coup d’état nearly a month ago in Sudan, Africa’s third-largest country in size, and seized power after arresting interim prime minister Abdallah Hamdok, ministers and other civilian officials.
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who headed the council that oversaw the transition to democracy, made an official statement on TV, announced a state of emergency in the country, and dissolved the council itself and the transitional government, which was led by Hamdok.
The Sovereign Council was created two years ago, after the departure of Omar al-Bashir (a dictator who fell amid protests after ruling for three decades). It was made up of civilians and military personnel who often disagreed about the country’s future and the pace of the transition to democracy.
The arrests, the state of emergency and the dissolution of the council came close to the date when General Abdel-Fattah Burhan would have to hand over the leadership of the Sovereign Council to a civilian.