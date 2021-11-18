Anti-military coup protesters shot dead in Sudan | World

2 of 2 Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, general who headed the Sovereign Council of Sudan, announces a state of emergency across the country and dissolves the council itself, which oversaw the transition of power, and the transitional government, which was led by the former -minister who was arrested by the military — Photo: Sudan TV via AP

