Antibiotics: super resistant bacteria threaten to spread among us – 11/18/2021

Tomorrow or the day after, there may be a pandemic that won’t be caused by an invisible enemy that came from the endangered forest or that escaped from a laboratory on the other side of the world, as some fantasize, but caused by a bacterium that came out of a hospital right next to you. And I’m sorry: she will bravely resist all the medications on the pharmacy shelves.

In fact, although super resistant bacteria are much more frequent in the hospital environment, they are already beginning to sneak up on the streets. Hardly anyone is noticing.

While we hear things like “So-and-so got an infection in the hospital” — and at those times, the head immediately translates that it must have been something difficult to cure — we solemnly ignore that around 230,000 people worldwide die of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis every year. , according to a report by the UN (United Nations). This is just to give you a single example.

In other words, a pumped-up version of Koch’s bacillus, the cause of this disease, is already circulating among us. Parentheses: A bacillus is a rod-shaped bacteria, and if this type doesn’t even tickle with available treatments, it’s because it’s been trained by the use and abuse of antibiotics.

Taking this class of medication without the slightest need or the wrong way is buying a big mess. Simple bacterial infections are getting harder to get rid of.

“Antibiotics that ten or fifteen years ago were the last choice of doctors, today they become the first option in some diseases”, says microbiologist Leonardo Neves de Andrade, professor at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at USP in Ribeirão Preto, where he also works precisely to the study of the resistance of bacteria to these remedies.

He is one of the organizers of the 2nd Symposium on Antibiotics and Bacterial Resistance, which will take place this Saturday, the 20th, from 8 am to 1 pm. The main target of the meeting are health professionals. “But, as this is a topic that we need to disseminate among patients as well, it will be broadcast on our YouTube channel for anyone to watch, if they want to”, informs Andrade.

The event takes place in the middle of the World Antibiotics Awareness Week, declared by the WHO (World Health Organization). By the way, that week starts exactly today, November 18th. And no wonder the entity is concerned.

Still in 2019, the WHO released the estimate that superbugs — as they are also called those that disdain antibiotics — will be the cause of death for 10 million people in the next thirty years.

But be warned: this prediction is already being revised, as it is assumed that the problem tends to increase as one of the side effects of the covid-19 pandemic, as huge numbers of people have used an equally huge amount of antibiotics during these months of bitter coexistence with Sars-CoV 2.

The covid-19 push

I take this opportunity to hit the key: Sars-CoV 2 is a virus. And antibiotics are medicines that only work when the infection is bacterial. A gross – and unfortunately quite common – mistake is taking them to supposedly fight viruses.

Resistant bacteria gain from this, even freeing themselves from the eventual competition of other germs that live in our organism peacefully and that even provide us with good services, like this one — that of not giving space to microbes capable of causing harm. Once destroyed, because the antibiotic never makes a distinction, the path is clear.

“Although it is a viral disease, covid-19 means that critically ill patients need to be intubated and there are bacterial pneumonias associated with mechanical ventilation”, justifies Andrade. In fact, bacteria present in the ICU can take advantage of the gap created by the invasive procedure. As much as a hospital takes all precautions against infections, this is a risky environment by nature.

“But it is also a fact that, in the madness that was the height of the pandemic, two, three different antibiotics were often used at once on a patient before being sure that he had a bacterial infection or that the bacteria were sensitive to those drugs”, recognizes the microbiologist.

In a survey carried out in nine countries, the WHO found that more than 75% of patients hospitalized in a critical condition of covid-19 received antibiotics, although only about 15% of them had confirmed an opportunistic bacterial infection to justify this prescription.

In Brazil, says Anvisa, the consumption of antibiotics has gone through the roof in these times. In 2020 alone, the sale of one of them, azithromycin, grew 105%. Many people believed that this drug would serve to end “early” the Sars-CoV 2 party. The drug is, yes, used to treat other respiratory infections. But always bacterial, of course.

selective pressure

“One thing that needs to be made clear: antibiotics do not give rise to resistant bacteria”, explains Professor Andrade. So let’s get that idea out of our minds that, from use to use, it would give these germs superpowers. What happens is different.

Such superbugs would already exist, but let’s say they were lost among other more vulnerable ones. And these are the first ones that disappear when the antibiotic takes effect. So, it is left for a second moment of the battle those who would be the most prepared to face them.

If the antibiotic in question was not the best choice to defeat them or if someone forgets the times to take the medication or even if the individual abandons the treatment too soon, this will only serve to accelerate the process of natural selection, leaving the resistant specimens.

They will then multiply, doubling their population every 20 to 30 minutes. Hence, the next generation will no longer have bacteria that die easily when a person is medicated. The minority becomes a majority—and a majority that is hard to shake.

The attack of antibiotics and the counterattack of superbugs

According to Leonardo Andrade, antibiotics act by different mechanisms, causing a bacterium to either die or simply stop growing — hence, in a smaller number, there is at least a good chance for the citizen’s own immune system to handle the task of liquidating it. there.

“The drug can destroy what we call a wrapping, which would be made a protective membrane for the bacteria”, exemplifies the microbiologist. “It can also enter your cell and, inside, prevent it from producing proteins and other substances essential to its existence.”

But there you have it: superbugs often manage to literally eject something harmful to their functioning. Or they modify the receptors where the drug would enter and it’s as if it hits its nose at the door. Another resistance strategy is extremely curious: they literally release substances that neutralize the antibiotic molecules even before it gets too close.

More day, less day…

Many people already carry superbugs in their body, after spending either long periods of hospitalization or having taken antibiotics several times throughout their lives and not always in the correct way. And then, as the saying goes, occasion makes the thief.

“In women, we are seeing many cases of resistant bacterial urinary infections”, points out Leonardo Andrade. “The bacterium must have colonized the intestine and, when these women are older, obese or when they sit for a long time, for anatomical reasons, it manages to migrate to the urinary tract.”

The importance of the vaccine

The microbiologist says that other infections have shown greater resistance to antibiotics than ever. He highlights bacterial meningitis, which is extremely dangerous. “But for them, there is a vaccine. If the person is immunized, he will not get sick and will not experience the frustration of seeing the medicine not work.”

The same goes for tuberculosis. Vaccination ignores whether a bacterium is resistant or not. It works and that’s it.