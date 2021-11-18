Anya Taylor-Joy says ‘Last Night in Soho’ world is beautiful but anachronistic – 11/17/2021 – Illustrated

In the mid-1960s, living in London, it seems, was too good to be true. After all, it wasn’t in any city that you could run into a Beatle on the street, get drunk next to David Bailey —and, with luck, make friends and pose for a portrait of him—, buy a Biba look similar to what Twiggy uses it in the magazine and witness the multicolored vibe of pre-psychedelia youth.

In “Last Night in Soho”, which opens in theaters this Thursday (18), the protagonist Eloise, played by Thomasin McKenzie, is a girl from today’s world who has the chance to relive the height of the so-called Swinging London. After arriving in the English capital to try her luck in the fashion business, she rents a room in a strange lady’s house — where, at night, she has the chance to travel back in time.

In London of the past, he meets Sandie — played by Anya Taylor-Joy —, an aspiring singer who lives in an abusive relationship with Jack —Matt Smith. Eloise and Sandie’s lives are mirrored in many ways, but over time, the millennial student will realize that it’s not all glamour in 1960s London.

“I would absolutely love to visit that time, especially as it’s the stage with my favorite songs,” Taylor-Joy tells this newspaper, in an interview during the Venice Film Festival, where “Soho” was screened out of competition. “But in terms of being a woman… We still have a good road ahead of us, and in the 1960s it was even worse. So I’d love to just visit, but then return to the world of today.”

The actress cites The Strangeloves, Jacques Dutronc, Marianne Faithfull as some of her favorite artists, but if her musical preference is fundamentally sixties, her social sensibility is indeed anchored in the zeitgeist of the 2020s.

“It’s incredibly empowering to see that today you can, in some situations, make it clear: ‘I’m feeling uncomfortable.’ People now listen to you more, and in that you see the benefits of Me Too and of people talking about topics that are difficult , which you need to talk about if you want the world to change.”

But Taylor-Joy recognizes that, despite many gains in the contemporary world, the past is often more seductive than the harshness of the present. The actress thinks that one of the factors that can establish a strong connection of “Last Night in Soho” with today’s audience is that the Covid-19 pandemic aroused a certain nostalgia in people.

“We went through a very difficult phase. It was a very traumatic two years for everyone, so I can understand that a look at the past brings this feeling of comfort”, says the actress. “But if when we look at the now and see, for example, the climate issue, it is clear that we need to keep our attention to the present and the future. It is now that we must keep our focus.”

The film is directed by Edgar Wright, who invests in a pop language, as in previous works, such as “Em Rhythm of Escape”, from 2017. It invited emblematic names from Swinging London to affective appearances: Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and the eternal it-boy Terence Stamp.

Also the author of the synopsis, the filmmaker invited Scottish Krysty Wilson-Cairns, nominated for an Academy Award for “1917” and one of the authors of an upcoming “Star Wars”, directed by Taika Waititi, to co-write the screenplay. The screenwriter, in addition to knowing London’s Soho well —she lived above a strip club in the region— brought the look of a woman to the plot, which essentially deals with women’s issues.

The actual protagonist is Thomasin McKenzie, but Taylor-Joy’s character has a big influence on her — at one point, they sport the same haircut, and the camera plays some visual pranks, bewildering the viewer as to who’s who.

“I don’t think we look a lot alike. She had her character, I had mine, but in these scenes, we almost created a character together that existed in the space between the two of us,” says Taylor-Joy. “We didn’t have to do a lot of intense tagging work because soon we had a really big connection. Thomasin is a great listener, and I like to think I am too, so we kind of learned a lot about each other. easy.”

It is curious that Thomasin was the name of the character that made Taylor-Joy known —in “A Bruxa”, from 2015, a horror feature directed by Robert Eggers and which had the Brazilian Rodrigo Teixeira as one of the producers. After her appearance in the 2021 series “The Queen’s Gambit”, the girl with the expressive eyes became a real star — by the way, she was one of the most anticipated presences in Venice this year.

“It’s very surreal. Whenever I see posters and billboards with my image in ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ it’s like, ‘Oh my god!’ something very intimidating,” jokes the actress.

Born in the United States, with part of her childhood lived in Argentina, the actress says that where she really feels at home is, precisely, in London.

“I was six years old, I only spoke Spanish, most of my life was with horses and dogs, out in the open [na Argentina]. Suddenly I ended up in such a big city [Londres]. But that’s where I feel most comfortable today, where I went to school. every time i see [o aeroporto de] Heathrow approaching, I feel that feeling: ‘Ah, my house!’.”