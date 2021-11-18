Apple Creates Anti-Gossip Glasses to View the iPhone Screen with Confidence | wearables

A new patent filed by Apple in the United States indicates that the iPhone may need special glasses to function in the future. According to the design, the function of the device would be provide privacy for the user to use the cell phone in public, without other individuals being able to see what appears on the screen.

Known as “privacy glasses”, the accessory’s design was registered as a device for “vision corrected graphics outputs and standard graphics outputs on an electronic device”. In practice, the user would be able to blur what is appearing on the iPhone screen so that it becomes unreadable to the eyes of those close to it.

In the registered patent, the iPhone would automatically detect the special glasses on the user’s face. And this would happen through a system capable of also identifying details such as beard and mustache, in addition to differentiating whether the individual would be wearing reading glasses or sunglasses, for example. The goal would be to make Face ID more efficient to unlock the device screen.

It is noteworthy, however, that having a registered patent does not mean that this technology is close to being released., as it can take years for the product to reach the final consumer. Often times, a company just registers so that no other rival company can launch something similar.

Using glasses as a technological accessory would not be new. The first device in this format to gain repercussions was Google Glass, which caused a stir at its launch in 2012, but was not successful in sales. More recently, Facebook – which recently changed its name to Meta – announced a device in partnership with Ray Ban, which, among other functions, is capable of recording Stories to share on social networks.