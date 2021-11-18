Apple to Sell Replacement and Repair Parts Directly to iPhone and Mac Users – 11/17/2021 – Tec

Apple announced this Wednesday (17) that it will, for the first time, sell replacement parts and repair tools directly to the general public, allowing users themselves to perform repairs on some models of iPhones and Mac computers. Self-service repair services come after years of pressure from consumer groups that prompted Apple to provide more access to repair manuals and genuine parts.

In 2019, Apple launched a program so that independent repair shops could purchase Apple parts, tools and manuals. There are currently 2,800 stores registered in the program, in addition to another 5,000 repair points directly authorized by the company.

The company said the online store will start with about 200 parts aimed at solving common problems involving screens, batteries and cameras on iPhone 12 and 13 models.

The program will eventually extend to Mac computers that use the M1 chip and, later, to less common repairs. Users will have access to the same prices available at independent retailers and will be able to return their used parts to Apple in exchange for a discount.

The operation will start at the beginning of next year in the United States and will expand to more countries at the end of the year, according to the company.