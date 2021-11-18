Apple will allow iPhone users to fix their own devices

Apple plans to give its customer users the ability to repair their own devices amid increasing pressure from regulators and consumers around the world for manufacturers to ease restrictions on product repairs.

The company announced this Wednesday (17) a new program that will make replacement parts for Apple products available for purchase from the beginning of next year.

The program, known as Self-Service Repair, will allow users to repair broken devices using repair manuals that Apple will post on its website.

Apple plans to start with some components that tend to require replacement, such as monitors, batteries and camera modules. The company says it will have more than 200 parts and tools available at launch and plans to add more next year.

The repair program will initially be available only to iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users, but will later be expanded to Mac computers that use Apple’s new internal M1 chip.

The company won’t reveal prices for its replacement parts until the program officially launches next year, but Apple has said it will charge individual users the same prices it currently charges independent repair providers.

Apple’s decision comes as electronics makers — as well as makers of everything from tractors to hospital equipment — face increasing pressure to ease restrictions on stand-alone device repair shops or DIY repairs, a well-known move. as a “right to fix” or “do it yourself” movement.

Companies have been criticized for using tactics that make it difficult for independent repair companies to access devices, such as using non-removable memories or batteries, or sealing devices with special glue.

Critics argue that these tactics can cost consumers more, hurt independent auto repair shops, and harm the environment.

President Joe Biden passed an executive order in July that instructed the Federal Trade Commission (Brazil’s equivalent of Cade) to issue rules requiring companies to allow DIY repairs.

Days later, the FTC voted unanimously to condemn existing repair restrictions by manufacturers, with agency president Lina Khan vowing to “eradicate” illegal repair restrictions that may violate US consumer protection and antitrust laws .

*Translated text. Click here to read the original

