Apple will allow users to fix their own iPhones – MacMagazine

Hell has just froze over with the new—and, frankly, unexpected—news from apple.

The company has just announced the Self Service Repair, a new program designed to allow users to perform common repairs on their devices at home. Through the service, consumers with damaged devices will receive genuine Apple tools and components — the same ones used at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Centers (CSAAs).

The company will also offer online repair manuals (in text), accessible through the new self-service repair shop online. The system is similar to what the company has implemented for independent repair providers and will begin supporting the lines of repair. iPhones 12 and 13 — in the beginning, focusing on the most common repairs like screen, battery and camera repairs. Also according to Apple, a similar service for Macs com Apple Silicon will be announced soon.

Creating greater access to Apple Genuine Parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, and we’re now offering an option for those who want to complete their own repairs. —Jeff Williams, Apple’s senior vice president of operations.

When it is released in the United States, in the early 2022, the store will offer around 200 parts and tools to consumers — whose prices have not yet been announced. Apple also said it plans to expand the initiative to other countries as early as next year.

Also according to the company, performing a home repair does not void the device warranty, although this could happen if you further damage the product in the process of repairing it — so you need to follow the manuals carefully.

The move marks a significant shift for Apple, which has historically restricted access to parts and repair manuals — as well as diagnostics and calibration applications for devices that have been repaired. In fact, we still need to know how Apple will solve such in-house repair diagnostics and calibration issues — the company hasn’t commented on this issue yet.

Precisely because of these restrictions, Apple had been heavily pressured by advocates of the Right to Repair (Right to Repair), a movement aimed precisely at giving consumers more freedom in device repair.

Repair Access Expansion

In the same statement, Apple said that over the past three years, it has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine parts, tools and training, including more than 2,800 independent repair providers.

The program — titled Independent Repair Providers — was first launched in the US in 2019, and has since grown to more than 200 countries, allowing independent service providers to access the same training, parts and tools as other Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Of course, Apple continues to offer repair options to customers through its global network of more than 5,000 Authorized Service Centers, which serve millions of people for both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products.