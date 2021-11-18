Areas of Fortaleza dawn covered by smoke after a fire in Parque do Cocó – Metro

Roads close to Parque do Cocó, in Fortaleza, dawned this Thursday (18th) covered by smoke and with a strong smell of burning. The situation is a reflection of the flames that reached at least 20 hectares of vegetation on Wednesday night. About 12 hours after the fire started, there are still “remaining outbreaks” in the area.

Avenida Murilo Borges, close to the Raul Barbosa viaduct, was blocked in both directions by the Municipal Trânsito e Cidadania (AMC) because of the cloud of smoke spread by the intense winds.

One of the areas most affected by the fire, Raul Barbosa Avenue has compromised visibility, as reported by drivers of vehicles and motorcycles that travel through the area.

Subtitle:

Ciopaer aircraft overflights in an area devastated by flames Photograph:

Fabiana de Paula

However, the remains of the fire are also noticed in the neighborhoods Aerolândia, Aldeota, Guararapes, Dionísio Torres, Meireles, Fátima and Damas.

Operation

The teams of the Military Fire Department of Ceará (CBMCE) requested operational support from a helicopter from the Integrated Coordination of Air Operations (Ciopaer). AMC, on the other hand, was asked to organize mobility on the road, which has a slow flow of vehicles.

“It reached a larger area, but mainly because the most affected vegetation was green. We also have a humus layer, a part of vegetation that covered the roots and is also burning”, explains Lieutenant Colonel Osvaldo about the intensity of the flames .

Still according to him, the work of the firefighters must advance on Avenida Murilo Borges “to try other points of combat”.

Subtitle:

Firefighters continue to operate to dissipate the flames this Thursday morning (18th) Photograph:

Halisson Ferreira

Impacts

According to the merchant of São João do Tauape, Marilene da Silva, the smoke prevented customers from selling snacks.

“People came here to have lunch, but they couldn’t, because the smoke is too big. People go straight through because of the smoke, which is causing harm to everyone”, he laments.

Subtitle:

Firefighters still fight remaining outbreaks of fire Photograph:

Fabiana de Paula

In addition to the impact on commerce, residents also point out that the fire has hindered the practice of physical activities and even classes in schools in the region.

“I’m allergic and I couldn’t stand walking or doing a sport. The schools sent the children back home”, says Lene Costa.

Diário do Nordeste questioned the municipal and state secretariats of Education (SME and Seduc, respectively), about the cancellation of the classroom schedule of classes, and is awaiting a response.

Subtitle:

Area next to Coco is still filled with smoke Photograph:

Halisson Ferreira

Fire

The flames at Parque do Cocó started around 6pm this Wednesday (17) at Avenida Raul Barbosa, in the Aerolândia neighborhood. Major Francivaldo Melo, from the CBMCE, pondered that this type of fire is usually caused “by human action”.

The fire caused traffic to slow down. The east-west wind carried the smoke to the side of the BR-116.

The smoke from the fire spread through several districts of the Capital, such as Damas, São João do Tauape and Dionísio Torres, Montese and Vila União.