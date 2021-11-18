Arena MRV: box sector has naming rights sold

The box sector at Arena MRV, the new stadium of Galo, also had its naming rights acquired. ArcelorMittal will sign this Thursday (18th) the agreement to place its name in the entire sector. The information was released by Valor Econômico. The company already supplies steel for the construction, which is scheduled to open in the second half of 2022.

The stadium in Alvinegro will have a capacity for around 46 thousand fans. In September, 500 days of work were completed at the site, in the California neighborhood. The MRV Arena will have nine sectors, 18 access gates, 21 elevators and, in the main hall, six escalators that will ensure comfort for fans and agility in moving between sectors. The parking lot will have four independent accesses and 2,333 spaces.

Galo also collected with captive chairs, cabins and parking spaces. In the second batch of captive chairs alone, around 1000 units have been sold since June and sector I is sold out.

