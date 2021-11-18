arroba goes from BRL 300 in the main production and marketing areas

The physical market of fat ox prices were again markedly higher this Wednesday (17), with the arroba going from R$ 300 in the main production and commercialization areas. According to analyst Fernando Henrique Iglesias, from Crops & Market, the restricted supply is the central pillar of this movement.

“The volume of finished animals, ready for slaughter, is insufficient, very restricted. Thus, the market will continue to live with an anemic supply scenario, considering the late entry of grazing animals in the Brazilian market, which should only occur at the end of the first quarter of 2021”, said Iglesias.

Regarding the resumption of purchases of Brazilian beef by China, there is little news. Chinese swine farming prices continue to react, showing that government strategies aimed at reducing domestic supply and recovering the local market are beginning to have the expected effect.

Thus, in São Paulo, Capital, the reference for the arroba do boi was R$ 308.00 in the term modality, against R$ 301.00 on Tuesday. In Goiânia (GO), the arroba was priced at R$300.00. In Dourados (MS), the arroba was indicated at R$304.00, against R$299.00. In Cuiabá, the arroba was indicated in R$

290.00, against R$ 280.00. In Uberaba, Minas Gerais, prices at R$ 307.00 per arroba, against R$ 300.00.

Wholesale

Beef prices continue to rise at the wholesale level. The slaughterhouses continue trying to pass on the high prices of live cattle in the price of meat.

“It is important to mention that there is an important limitation in this movement, considering the situation of the Brazilian economy, with the average consumer having difficulties in absorbing new readjustments for certain products”, said Iglesias.

In addition, there is a large volume of beef trapped in the cold rooms, still awaiting a position from the Chinese authorities. “If the embargo is prolonged, the tendency is for this stock to be made available on the domestic market,” warned the Safras & Mercado analyst.

As a result, the rear quarter was priced at R$22.50 per kilo, an increase of R$1.30. The forequarter reached the level of R$ 14.25, an increase of R$ 0.10. The needle tip was priced at R$ 14.15 per kilo, up from R$ 0.15.