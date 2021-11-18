Asenath asks Israel indiscreetly about Joseph; know which· TV news

As soon as he meets José’s father (Juliano Laham), Asenate (Letícia Almeida) will already ask his father-in-law indiscreet questions in Genesis. After the Hebrew’s reunion with the shepherd, she will be curious to know if her husband was a naughty child and will question Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) about the boy’s past in Record’s biblical novel.

At the chapter set to air next Monday (22) , the Egyptian will be delighted to meet her father-in-law and will not waste time investigating her husband’s past.

“Speaking of which, you need to get me out of a doubt and clarify something about José once and for all. How was José when he was little? Was he quite naughty?”, the young woman will question.

Israel will melt when talking about the favorite son: “No. José was always a very good boy, he never was a problem.” Joseph will be very pleased with his father’s response. “I don’t conform,” jokes Asenate.

The daughter of Pentephres (Nando Cunha) will still take the opportunity to praise the elder. “You’re not old. I hope Jose’s that handsome when he’s your age,” the girl will shoot. “After all, she’s still good with words,” Israel will respond.

Still excited to see his father again, José will also promise to throw a big party to celebrate their reunion. “Do you think I was going to see my family again after all these years and there wouldn’t be a celebration? We’re going to have a party like never before seen in Egypt,” said the governor.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. The soap opera ends next Monday (22).

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.