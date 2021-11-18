Assistant teacher asks for time off to ‘solve personal problems’ and is seen having fun in Rome with her boyfriend

An assistant teacher at a primary school in Anglesey (Wales) was catch the lieThe. Ella Griffith, aged 25, asked for two and a half days off to “solve personal problems” but ended up having fun with her boyfriend in Rome (Italy). The Welsh woman claimed to be “a serious problem at home”.

The discovery by the school management was made after Ella’s boyfriend posted photos on Facebook. In them, the assistant teacher appears smiling at the Vatican, the Coliseum, the Fontana di Trevi and the Roman Forum, postcards of the Italian capital.

Other images show the Welsh eating pasta, drinking cocktails and steaming in a hot tub when I should be with children in the classroom.

Ella and her boyfriend in Rome Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Confronted, Ella argued that the trip had not been during the requested time off, but pressured to show the ticket, she ended up confessing the blow.

The case is currently being analyzed by a committee of the Board of Education, said “Sun”. The case took place in September 2020, and Ella is no longer a teacher at the school. If convicted, it is quite likely that the Welsh lose professional registration.