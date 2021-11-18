Astrazeneca asks Anvisa to include a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19

AstraZeneca asked the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) that its vaccine against Covid-19 be used as a booster dose in the immunization scheme approved by the agency in Brazil. The information was released this Wednesday (17) by Anvisa.

Initially, the Agency had announced that AstraZeneca’s request would be for the inclusion of a third dose – and not a booster – of the immunizing agent, information later corrected by Anvisa itself

On Tuesday (16), the Ministry of Health announced that all adults over 18 years old will be able to receive the additional dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The only requirement is to wait the interval of five months after the second dose.

According to Anvisa, Astrazeneca’s request provides for homologous vaccination, that is, application of a booster dose to people who received the two initial doses of the same vaccine as Astrazeneca for at least 6 months.

The proposal made to the agency involves all age groups currently included in the package insert, people aged 18 or over. Today, AstraZeneca’s current package insert provides for two doses for complete immunization.

“Changes in the package insert of any medicine or vaccine, clinical studies must demonstrate a maintenance of the safety profile of the product and indicate the efficacy achieved with the additional dose”, said Anvisa.

“The period for evaluating the request for inclusion of the third dose is up to 30 days, provided that there is no need for further clarification, as provided for in article 7 of the Resolution of the Collegiate Board (RDC) 415/2020”.

third dose of vaccine

After starting in September the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the elderly and immunosuppressed, Brazil is expanding vaccination with an additional dose. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that the government will apply a booster dose of the vaccine to the entire population over 18 years of age.

The application will be for those who took the second dose more than five months ago. In addition to the audience having been expanded, the interval between applications has decreased — as previously the minimum interval should have been six months.

The third dose should preferably be Pfizer or a vaccine other than the one given in the first two. In the case of those who took two doses of Pfizer, the Ministry of Health said it is still deciding what will be the additional dose applied.

According to the folder, the immunizers that will be used in the booster dose for everyone over 18 will be those from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Janssen.