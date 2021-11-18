AstraZeneca says drug efficacy against Covid-19 exceeds 80%

AstraZeneca reported today that its covid-19 prevention cocktail was able to reduce the risk of symptomatic disease occurring by 83%. Within the period of six months, in which the product was analyzed, there were no records of serious cases or deaths due to the coronavirus.

Called Evusheld (or AZD7442), the cocktail combines copies of two antibodies obtained from the plasma of convalescent patients who have recovered from an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This long-acting dual monoclonal antibody therapy requires a single dose of 300mg and is administered intramuscularly.

The injectable therapy, called AZD7442 or Evusheld, had already shown 77% protection against symptomatic cases of the disease after three months, in an earlier release from the Provent study in August.

“What’s important is that this six-month protection was maintained in high-risk and/or immunocompromised participants despite the outbreak of the Delta variant,” study author Hugh Montgomery, professor of critical care medicine at the University, said in a note. College London.

The drug is also effective in “post-exposure prophylaxis”, that is, to prevent a person who has recently been infected with the virus from developing a severe form of covid-19. According to another clinical trial, administering AZD7442 for up to three days after the onset of mild to moderate symptoms of covid-19 reduces the risk of severe cases or death by 88% compared to placebo.

AstraZeneca has submitted an emergency authorization application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US health authority. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) began an evaluation procedure in mid-October for ongoing data on Evusheld.

The EMA announced last week the marketing authorization of two monoclonal antibody products for the treatment of covid-19: the ronapreve therapy, developed by the American biotechnology company Regeneron in partnership with the Swiss laboratory Roche; and Regkirona, from the Celltrion laboratory. The European agency had already approved Gilead’s remdesivir in 2020.

Regen-Cov (combination of casirivimab and imdevimab), from Regeneron, is approved for emergency use in Brazil. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the drug was able to reduce cases of covid-19 in residents of the same house where there were people infected with the disease. The drug was also able to prevent hospitalization and death in people at risk for severe disease.

The monoclonal antibodies developed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly managed to reduce the risk of hospitalizations and deaths by covid by up to 70% — the combination of eanlanivimab and etesevimab is also approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Regdanvimab, a monoclonal antibody from Celltrion Healthcares, and sotrovimab, a biological drug from GSK, are authorized for emergency use by Anvisa. Both demonstrated reductions in the risk of covid-19 progression in people 12 years of age and older.