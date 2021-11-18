ASUS and Gigabyte enable support for Ryzen 5000 processors on A320 boards

Other manufacturers may also support Zen 3 in the future.

ASUS and Gigabyte have released BIOS updates giving official support for AMD Ryzen 5000 processors for their entry-level A320 motherboards. According to AMD, the chipset doesn’t support the Zen 3 architecture, but apparently the two partners found that it’s feasible to combine an A320 with a current-generation AMD processor.

The news arrived in the last few days practically as a surprise, as motherboards with A320 chipset are really quite basic and even though some users have managed to use one. Ryzen 5000 from an altered third-party firmware, it was unlikely that the manufacturers would officially support the processor generation. But that’s what happened, at least ASUS and Gigabyte have released their official support.

Patent indicates that Raptor Lake CPUs will consume up to 25% less power

It is estimated that the Digital Linar Voltage Regulator can reduce consumption by up to 25%



This is great news for those on a tight budget who own an A320 with a first-generation Zen processor (as is my case) and now don’t need to switch motherboards for quite some time, as they can upgrade to Ryzens 3000 and now even for the Ryzen 5000. ASUS and Gigabyte will likely push other manufacturers to roll out Zen 3 support on their A320 models, so it’s worth waiting to see if you can buy a Ryzen 5 5600, for example, and use it on your base system.

On the official website for the Gigabyte GA-A320M-S2H motherboard, for example, you can already see the compatible Zen 3 processor models in the listing, and it is also possible to download the BIOS F54d released that supports Vermeer and Renoir processors (Ryzen 5000 and 4000G), but be aware that upgrading to this version removes support for Bristol Bridge processors (A12, A8, A10, A6 and Athlon X4 950)



Image: Gigabyte/Reproduction



– Continues after advertising –

If you already have a motherboard from ASUS or Gigabyte, you can check the product’s official website if a driver update supporting the Ryzen 5000 has arrived. If you were planning to buy a new processor on Black Friday, you might consider a new processor from the latest AMD without worrying about replacing other parts.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: TechPowerUp, Tom’s Hardware