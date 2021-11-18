At SPFW, Alinne Moraes cuts her hair and impresses with radical results

Backstage at the fashion show, actress Alinne Moraes let her hairdresser run scissors through the wires and surprised her by adopting a very short look

The actress Alinne Moraes (38) surprised behind the scenes of the show Torinno at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week!

That’s because the global, of a place in the sun, decided to change his look this Wednesday, 17th, during the fashion event that is taking place at the pavilion of Brazilian cultures at Ibirapuera in São Paulo.

Not afraid of the transformation, Alinne Moraes appeared smiling while the hairdresser ran the scissors through her long strands, which were now shortened.

Owner of striking features, the famous appeared with intense makeup on her eyes and lavished beauty when she appeared with her new haircut above her shoulders at the SPFW.

On the air in the nine o’clock soap opera as Barbara, Alinne Moraes told a press conference that the character is one of the best she’s ever played. “Bárbara makes a lot of mistakes throughout the soap opera, but I think people will like it a lot. I haven’t seen a lot yet, but I think because of the intensity I lived in Barbara’s skin, she’s a great character, one of the best that I am I’ve already done it, without a doubt… I think the public will like it very much, I hope”, declared.

Check out Alinne Moraes’ new haircut:





