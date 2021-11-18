At Xavi’s request, Barcelona will try to close with Chelsea midfielder on loan

Barcelona begins to move in the market to strengthen the squad. With financial problems, the coolies are waiting for opportunities to bring in players free of charge, as is the case with Hakim Ziyech. According to the newspaper ‘Sport’, the Chelsea midfielder interests Xavi Hernández and could stop at the Camp Nou.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

The idea of ​​the directors of Barcelona is to close an agreement with the Blues to bring the Moroccan player on loan, with an option to buy after the period. Ziyech was signed by Chelsea last season, but in recent months he has been losing ground at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

According to the Spanish press, the London team should not oppose the loan of the midfielder. The Blues’ intention is to recover the player and value him in the market. That’s why his trip to Catalonia could be a good deal for the English.

Barcelona’s interest in the player is old. In 2019, the coolies tried to hire the midfielder, when he belonged to Ajax, but the high value requested by the Dutch pushed the Blaugrano club away. Now, the Catalans will have to face competition from Borussia Dortmund, which is also preparing an offer for Ziyech in January.

Hakim Ziyech has another four-year contract with Chelsea. This season he has only played ten games in the Blues shirt, scored two goals and provided an assist.