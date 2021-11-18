Atari Announces Launch of First-Ever Cartridge Games with Atari XP Initiative

Company targets collectors market with special package and unreleased titles including Yars’ Return, Aquaventure and Saboteur

This Tuesday (16) the Atari announced a project at least unusual: the Atari XP initiative. The company’s goal is to make available rare or never-released games from the old console in cartridge form, bringing back to life the spirit of the classic video game.

The project seems to target game collectors directly, as the titles will be produced following strict quality specifications and using premium materials.

You cartridges will be manufactured in the United States. They will have beveled edges to prevent damage to the contact pins, gold plated reinforced connectors and energy consumption identical to the originals of the time.

Games lost in time

The first three games under the Atari XP banner will be Yars’ Return, Aquaventure and Saboteur. The first game is a direct continuation of Yars’ Revenge, the top-selling original Atari 2600 game, released in 1982.



– Continues after advertising –

Saboteur is a Shooter with several stages developed by Howard Scott Warshaw in 1983. Already Aquaventure is an underwater exploration game that was created in a period dominated by space games. It has never been released on physical media before.

Atari claims that new cartridges from the publisher Atari XP will follow, always including rare games, enhanced versions of classics (improving gameplay and graphics) or even titles that never saw the light of day.

The company’s CEO, Wade Rosen, says this is a opportunity to produce nostalgic and high-value content, aimed at a community of hardcore Atari fans.



– Continues after advertising –

in limited quantities

The cartridges will be sold in Standard and Limited Edition editions, including the Atari 2600-style box.

The differential of Limited edition is that the cartridge uses a special plastic material, in addition to accompanying poster, printed manual with bonus materials, a collectible pin, certificate of authenticity and a digital copy of the game, which can be played directly on the Atari VCS.

Pre-order has started!

In all, only 1,983 copies of each Limited Edition will be produced., in honor of the year the games would be released. Each Limited Edition cartridge will cost a modest amount of US$ 149.99 (approximately 830 reais, excluding taxes). The Standard Edition price is US$49.99.

You games are available on pre-order on the Atari XP website.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One – Brazil coming soon!

Service allows you to play new generation console titles without installing them beforehand



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: atari