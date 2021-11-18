Athletico embarks with a cheering party before the Sudamericana final; check out the images | athletico-pr

Athletico received a big party from the fans as the team embarked for the decision of the Sudamericana. The Hurricane delegation was welcomed by hundreds of fans at the Afonso Pena airport, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, before taking the flight to Montevideo, this Wednesday afternoon.

The very final of the Sudamericana against Bragantino will be on Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), at Estádio Centenário, in the Uruguayan capital.

With encouragement chants, banners, drums and flags, the groups of athletics transformed the airport into practically a “stand”. They made a corridor through which the entire Athletic delegation passed to the departure area. Several players had their name sung by the fans.

Athletico embarked on two charter flights, which took off at around 2 pm to Montevideo. The Rubro-Negro delegation has 70 people, among directors, staff, technical committee and cast. Even players who are not registered for the Sudamericana are on the trip, as is striker Matheus Babi, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Hurricane is training in Uruguay on Thursday morning. On Friday afternoon, the cast performs the official recognition at the Centenário stadium.

Athletico and Bragantino decide the title of the Sudamericana on Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT) at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo – ge follows everything in Real Time. It’s unique game. In case of a tie in normal time, the match goes to extra time. If the tie persists, the decision will be on penalties.

