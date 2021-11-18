Atlético could be two-time champion on Tuesday and the cup must be guaranteed without the team on the field – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Atlético can guarantee the cup of the Brasileirão next Tuesday

Despite Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Corinthians last Wednesday (17) at Maracanã, Atlético still has a chance of being two-time Brazilian champions next Tuesday (23), when they face Palmeiras, at 7 pm, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, and the red-black carioca player pays in front of Grêmio, at 9:30 pm, at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, match postponed from the second round of this Série A.

In addition to the possibility of a cup next Tuesday, the Flamengo triumph over Timão makes it almost certain that Galo should be two-time Brazilian champion without playing, according to Flamengo’s result. In the following rounds, only in the 38th and last, the team from Rio will not enter the field after the team from Cuca.

For Atlético to be champion next Tuesday, it needs to beat Juventude, this Saturday (20), at 7:00 pm, at Mineirão, and Palmeiras, next Tuesday, in São Paulo, and have at least Flamengo draws against of the Gre-Nal duo in the two consecutive commitments that the Gávea club will have in Porto Alegre.

Before facing the desperate Grêmio, next Tuesday, Renato Gaúcho’s team plays against Internacional this Saturday, at 9:30 pm, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

Beating Juventude and Palmeiras, and if Flamengo tie the two games in Porto Alegre, Galo will open 12 points and five more victories over the team from Rio de Janeiro, which will enter the field only four more times.

In this case, Atlético guarantees the cup in advance in the first tie-breaker, which is the number of victories.

champion without playing

If Flamengo wins one of their games in Porto Alegre, it is almost certain that Atlético will be champion without playing, depending on the result of the title contender, who will enter the field later in the next three of the four times that Galo play.

If the two clubs continue to win their matches, Cuca’s team raises the cup beating Bahia, on December 2nd, at 7pm, at Fonte Nova, in Salvador, in a match postponed from the 32nd round.

The remaining games for Atlético and Flamengo

