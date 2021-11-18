Atlético-MG can stamp sash and celebrate title at the end of the 35th round; see accounts and scenarios

Atlético-MG can be crowned Brazilian champion in two rounds. For that, he’ll have to win his commitments and hope for a combination of Flamengo’s results.

O Atlético-MG can stamp the title of Brazilian champion at the end of the 35th round. However, he will need to win his next two commitments and root against the Flamengo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

See the scenarios for the rooster raise the cup three rounds in advance:

win the clashes against Youth , in Mineirão, and palm trees , at Allianz Park.

Cheer for Flamengo to score at most one point in the two clashes they will face against International, in Beira-Rio, and Guild, in the Arena.

Thus, those commanded by the technician head would go to 77 points, while the coach’s team Renato Gaucho would reach the 64.

With three rounds to go before the end of the national competition, the red-black it would have 13 points of difference for miners with only 12 for playing.

Hulk celebrating goal for Atlético-MG, at Copa do Brasil 2021 Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

In the current round, Atlético-MG won the Athletic-PR, in the Arena da Baixada, 1-0, goal scored by Zaracho, and reached the 71 spots.

Flamengo, with the full Maracanã stadium, beat the Corinthians by 1 to 0. Bruno Henrique left the bench and scored the winning goal in the 48th minute of the final stage.