Atlético will project the names of its more than 100,000 partners at the headquarters in Lourdes

Between this Wednesday (17) and Thursday (18), Atlético will pay homage to Massa after the club reaches the milestone of 100,000 supporting members. The names of these athletes will be projected on the strip at the club’s headquarters, located on Avenida Olegário Maciel, in the Lourdes neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte.

“This is a thank you to the most engaged fans in the country, which helps make Atlético stronger. Contrary to what happened with the vast majority of Brazilian clubs, Galo na Veia significantly expanded its number of members to from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, becoming a reference among Brazilian clubs”, he informed.

Read more: What is behind the 100,000 members reached by Galo?

Galo is the club with the largest number of active members in Brazil. The brand was hit last Saturday (13) – currently, according to the website, there are already more than 105 thousand.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.