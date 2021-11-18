Auxílio Brasil, substitute for Bolsa Família, starts today (17) in the whole country

key points Auxílio Brasil, in addition to replacing Bolsa Família, will increase the number of beneficiaries and the average amount paid;

After several discussions, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), determined that Novo Brasil would cost, on average, R$400;

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, those who already receive Bolsa Família will be automatically relocated to Auxílio Brasil;

This Wednesday (17), the government started to pay the Brazil Aid. The new program replaces the Bolsa Família created in 2003, by the then president of the republic, Lula (PT).

Brazil Aid, in addition to replacing the family allowance, will expand the number of beneficiaries and the average amount paid. Currently, 14.6 million people in poverty and extreme poverty are benefited.

The average payment of Bolsa Família is R$192. However, as the benefit is made up of different payments, depending on the family composition, the amount varies. The proposal with Auxílio Brasil is to expand these two points.

Brazil Aid Value

After several discussions, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), determined that Novo Brasil would be, on average, R$400. PEC of Precatório.

The proposal is currently being processed by the Federal Senate and aims to make room in the General Budget of the Union for the payment of various benefits, such as the Auxílio Brasil. As it has not yet been approved, this first payment will only be made with an adjustment to the average payment, based on inflation.

In this way, the average will go from R$192 to R$217. To cover this expense, the government will use more than R$9 billion from Bolsa Família. In addition, the rates of the IOF (Financial Transactions Tax) were temporarily increased.

Brazil Aid Criteria

The government intends to expand the number of beneficiaries by around 2 million. That way, it should reach about 17 million. To increase the number of people contemplated, the idea is to expand the entry range for families considered to be in extreme poverty and poverty.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, those who already receive Bolsa Família will be automatically relocated to Auxílio Brasil. New beneficiaries will be added little by little every month. See the criteria below:

Have a per capita family income of up to R$100; or

Have a per capita family income of up to R$ 200 (in the case of families that have pregnant women or teenagers up to 21 years old in their composition);

Be registered in the Single Registry ( Single ) for social programs of the Federal Government;

) for social programs of the Federal Government; Have updated data in CadÚnico for at least two years.

New Brazil Aid benefits

Early Childhood Benefit: families with children up to 3 years old receive the amount of R$130;

Benefit for Overcoming Extreme Poverty: young people aged 18 to 21 who are incomplete receive R$ 65, the aim being to encourage young people to complete schooling;

Family Membership Benefit: for families with pregnant women, or people aged 3 to 17 years old, or people aged between 18 and 21 years enrolled in basic education. The benefit amount will be R$65 per person, with a limit of up to five benefits per family;

Esporte Escolar Allowance: students aged 12 to 17 years old who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system and who are from beneficiary families of Auxílio Brasil receive a single monthly payment of R$1,000 or R$100;

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students who perform well in academic competitions. The amount is 12 monthly installments of R$100 or R$1 thousand in a single installment;

Child Citizen Assistance: for the person responsible for a child aged up to 4 years old who has a source of income but cannot find a place in public day care centers or in a partner network. The value is R$200 for children enrolled part-time and R$300 full-time;

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: intended for family farmers enrolled in the CadÚnico. The amount received must be R$200;

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: intended for those who can prove a formal employment relationship. Amount received must be R$200;

Emancipation Rule: for beneficiaries who had an increase in per capita income exceeding the limit for inclusion in the aid, they will be kept on the payroll for another 24 months.

Brazil Aid Requirements

Children and teenagers of school age (between 6 and 15 years old) must have at least 85% presence in classes;

Young people between 16 and 17 years old, the minimum attendance required is 75%;

Children under 7 years old must have their vaccinations up to date and must attend the health center to monitor and monitor their growth;

Pregnant women must attend prenatal consultations and participate in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating;

Health monitoring of women who are 14 to 44 years old.

Brazil Aid Calendar in 2021

The payment schedule will continue to be staggered, as per the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS). This way, it will be 10 working days, that is, there are no payments on weekends and holidays.

NIS end November December 1 November 17th December 10th two November 18th December 13th 3 November 19th December 14th 4 November 22 December 15th 5 November 23 December 16th 6 November 24th December 17th 7 November 25th December 20 8 November 26th December 21 9 november 29 December 22nd 0 30th of November December 23