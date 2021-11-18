Baby abandoned in manhole rescued with the help of cats – International

A newborn just five days old was rescued after being abandoned in a manhole in Mumbai, India. It was then that several cats gathered and began meowing at the entrance to the manhole.
According to the Mumbai police, the baby has been taken to hospital, is safe and is recovering well.
The girl was drenched in sewage water. “When we took the baby out, she was freezing and her arms were blue. We asked for some warm water and a washcloth and took her to the hospital,” police officer Sheetal Sonawane told the Times of India newspaper.
Pantnagar P.stn received a call from a good samaritan that a baby, wrapped in cloth, was dumped in a drain. He was alerted when the neighborhood cats created a ruckus. the baby was rushed to Rajawadi by the Nirbhaya Squad of Pantnagar P.Stn & is now safe & recovering. pic.twitter.com/nEGSDCD6wz
%u2014 Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2021