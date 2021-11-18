Backpackers who traveled all over Brazil are in serious condition after an accident that ended their trip in MS | Mato Grosso do Sul

Backpackers Tiago Escarcell Boher, 32, and Jennifer Santos, 19, are hospitalized in serious condition at Santa Casa de Campo Grande, after an accident on the BR-060, in the municipality of Paraíso das Águas (MS). The couple, who were backpacking across the country and sharing their experiences on social networks, had traveled over 36 thousand kilometers — and all Brazilian states — in search of adventure. Watch above the video the couple took hours before the accident.
After eight months and 13 days, the pair would finish the journey in Mato Grosso do Sul, but their planning was frustrated by the accident on Tuesday (16).
After more than 36 thousand kilometers traveled by Brazil, the couple is in serious condition after the accident in Mato Grosso do Sul. — Photo: BNC Notícias e Redes socias/Reprodução
The collision occurred around 3 pm, when a 63-year-old motorcyclist, who was on a luxury motorcycle, tried to overtake a truck in a prohibited location and crashed into the motorcycle the backpacker couple was on. Tiago and Jennifer were in the opposite direction of the road, according to the police report.
With the crash, the couple was thrown to the side of the highway. Both were rescued and sent to Santa Casa de Campo Grande. The driver of the luxury motorcycle was hit by a trailer traveling on the highway and died on the spot.
According to Santa Casa de Campo Grande, Tiago Scarcell had his left leg amputated in the accident and remains hospitalized in serious condition. Jennifer Santos suffered multiple fractures on her body and is under observation at the Intensive Care Center (ICU).
On Tuesday morning (16), a few hours before the accident, the couple posted a video on Facebook to commemorate the destinations they had covered in just over eight months of travel. In the recording, very moved, they set off fireworks and celebrated the fact that they had arrived in the state.
“We completed the 27 states [incluindo Distrito Federal] , we just arrived in Mato Grosso do Sul, we went around Brazil! We’ve just arrived and we’re tired. Yesterday we only slept for three hours, it’s been a story that’s marked. I don’t even know what to say, let’s live!” said Tiago, hours before the accident.