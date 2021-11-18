Before being fired, Camila Queiroz even demanded to approve advertisements for Globo· Notícias da TV

Dismissed before the end of the recordings of Verdades Secretas 2, Camila Queiroz caused her backstage at Globo’s production. In the final stretch, the 28-year-old actress missed a recording, leaving the cast and the entire technical team in hand. To finish running the telenovela, it even demanded that the advertising pieces of an eventual third season of Secret Truths were approved by it, as determined by the TV news with exclusivity.

In a note released yesterday afternoon, Globo reported that Camila also demanded that the ending of her character, Angel, be changed. In an Instagram post, the actress said that “she was surprised when she received the last scenes for recording, at which point she realized that the soap opera’s course would in fact be changed”, and understood that this was an attempt by the network to punish her for having signed contract with Netflix.

The relationship, tortuous since the beginning of the year, has grown even more in recent weeks. Who is taking the blame for the contract termination before the end of Walcyr Carrasco’s serials is the actress’ manager, Ricardo Garcia. He is considered by professionals at the network as “amateur” and “little recognized in the field”.

Talks for the renewal started a few weeks ago, when Globo realized it would have to extend the recordings again. Camila, already upset to learn of Angel’s path, said she would only continue if her presence in a third season was assured.

To do this, she also wanted to impose her approval on the campaign to launch the new phase, which has yet to be confirmed. Camila didn’t like the images and the way that Verdades Secretas 2 was released by the Globe and, as the protagonist, felt that she had the right to express her opinions on the subject. Network directors were outraged and said the actress and her staff wanted to get involved in something that was not their purview.

The last straw was the lack of a recording of Globoplay’s telenovela last week. As the work depended on his presence, his colleagues were upset by his lack of consideration. Camila Queiroz presented a certificate to justify the absence — on Wednesday night (17), she shared a photo of her stay at the hospital taking an IV to prove that her license was real.

Camila Queiroz’s entrepreneur takes the blame

The case was seen as a lack of professionalism on the part of Camila. Whoever spoke with the actress made it clear that she was poorly advised. And that would be the fault of the former model’s manager, Ricardo Garcia. He owns 13h Productions, the agency in which he is partner of Klebber Toledo, Camila’s husband. The businessman is the grandson of Isaura Garcia, one of the most popular Brazilian MPB singers in the 20th century.

Sources heard on Globo despise Garcia. They claim that “Camila is the only star” of her casting. In 2019, he became involved in a controversy: he took a long time to pay the team’s fee for a play in Rio de Janeiro that told the story of his grandmother.

Before settling the situation, Garcia said that he was thinking about the editing season in São Paulo. 13h Productions only settled the debts after a report published by the newspaper O Globo.

At the agency, in addition to Camila and Klebber, are Lucy Ramos and Bruno Montaleone. O TV news he looked for the manager for messages and called the phone at the address of 13:00 Productions, but got no answer. The space is open if he wants to demonstrate.

Camila Queiroz accuses Globo of retaliation

In a statement released on Wednesday (17), Camila Queiroz said that she is the victim of retaliation by Globo for having decided to leave the company to sign with Netflix at the beginning of the year. The actress stated that the synopsis of Secret Truths 2 did not foresee her leaving at the end of the season, and that the story changed so that her character left the serial as a form of retaliation for changing companies.

“The actress clarifies that, when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording, confident that the content of the plot would be forwarded to the original ending that had been arranged from the beginning, as the company and its employees promised for the actress at all times,” said the note by Camila.

“The actress understands that these latest events make it clear that the company tried to punish her exclusively for having taken the unilateral decision to readjust the format of her contract with TV Globo in the past, a decision that did not come from the company, as was disclosed at the time,” she added.

Earlier this year, after committing to Netflix, Camila refused to renew a long-term contract with Globo.