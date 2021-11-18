‘Being the poor thing’ · TV News

In A Fazenda 13, MC Gui and Valentina Francavilla criticized Solange Gomes for commenting on her financial situation. The two participants evaluated the mania of the ex-Banheira do Gugu in talking about “poor things” to emphasize that she leads a humble life outside confinement. “Play the poor thing,” fired the funkeiro.

The model’s name came to light when Valentina told the singer that Dayane Mello had heard gossip about her this Wednesday morning (17): “Day said she was [Solange] he said: ‘Valentina keeps playing like a poor girl, but her makeup is all expensive'”.

“She’s the poor thing. All she says is: ‘This is for the poor'”, reacted the MC. “She says: ‘It’s because I have installments, I have installments in 20 times, I bought clothes in Brás,’ she insists on emphasizing. She lives in Recreio, go for it”, joked Valentina.

During a conversation with Rico Melquiades, Solange actually commented on Valentina’s financial situation. “I really helped the woman, nobody wanted to talk to the woman, ungrateful ass. I’ve saved the woman I don’t know how many times from the fields, I made the woman earn money, she’s always crying misery,” said the model.

“Liar,” continued Rico. “Liar, he says he doesn’t have food for his son, liar,” Solange agreed. “A person who doesn’t have money will be traveling in Argentina?” provoked the former MTV.

Solange’s comment was made after the formation of the last plot of rural reality. The ex-Banheira do Gugu expected to be saved by the ex-stage assistant, but was sidelined and ended up in the risk zone.

