Belarus restricts oil supplies to Poland for three days

Belarus pipeline operator Gomeltransneft Druzhba restricted the flow of oil into Poland for three days.

According to TASS news agency, the restriction happens for an unscheduled maintenance this Wednesday (17th).

Repairs to one of the pipeline’s lines began on Tuesday and the monthly target for oil supplies has not been revised, TASS said quoting a spokesman for Transneft, the Russian pipeline monopoly.

border migration crisis

The Polish-Belarus border faces tensions with immigrants trying to enter the European Union.

Thousands of people are stranded at the border in dire conditions, amid an intensifying geopolitical dispute.

Immigrants – most of them from the Middle East and Asia, hoping to travel from Poland to the interior of Europe – are flocking to the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing.

Authorities closed the crossing last Tuesday (9) and aerial images show large crowds gathering in the region.

On Tuesday, Polish guards fired water cannons at immigrants, who responded by throwing stones

