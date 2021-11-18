Belarus says it accepts negotiations, but reduces oil shipments to Poland – International

MINSK – The government of Belarus finally agreed to negotiate a solution to the tension on the border with the European Union. However, the decisions of the Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, do not point to the end of the crisis. This Wednesday, the 17th, the regime reduced the supply of oil to Poland due to the “unforeseen maintenance” of an oil pipeline.

The migration crisis, according to Europeans, is caused by Lukashenko, an autocrat who has ruled Belarus for nearly 30 years. To stay in power, he rigged last year’s elections – which he won with more than 80% of the vote – and has been violently cracking down on the opposition. The EU has imposed sanctions on the regime, which does not have many weapons to fight the bloc.

Therefore, the way out found by Lukashenko was attract immigrants from the Middle East and send them to the EU border, an unsubtle way of destabilizing the bloc’s countries. Another tool that Belarusians have at their disposal is to cut the energy supply – it is through Belarus that a large part of the natural gas and oil consumed in Europe and electricity in Ukraine pass.

threats

Lukashenko has threatened to cut gas in Europe before. The bravado usually intensifies with the arrival of winter, as residential heating in many EU countries depends on the shipment of the Russian product passing through Belarus. Implementing a total cut in the energy supply, however, is more problematic, because it would also affect the very finances of the transit country – Belarus – and of those who produce – the Russia.

Perhaps that’s why, according to analysts, Lukashenko tries to keep all options on the table. This Wednesday, after a conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he agreed to negotiate a solution to the crisis on the EU border. European and Belarusian officials would initiate dialogue “as soon as possible,” Lukashenko’s advisers told the state news agency Belta. /REUTERS