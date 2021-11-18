Binance CEO says he will donate 99% of his fortune

Changpeng Zhao, otherwise known as “CZ”, is the famous CEO of Binance and one of the top names in the cryptocurrency market, in a recent interview with Associetad Press he spoke about his current view of the market, and said he is ready to do it. generous donations.

During the interview, the Associated Press asked how CZ invests its money and its answer was surprising: I don’t invest a lot. Binance’s CEO stated that he doesn’t make many investments and that he is even a “bad example for others to follow.” Much of his personal fortune, as he claims, comes from bitcoin.

“I bought Bitcoin in 2014. I spent a little bit over time, but I kept most.”

In addition to bitcoin, of course, he also has BNB as part of the fortune, which makes a lot of sense as he founded and is the CEO of the brokerage behind the digital asset.

“The other asset I have, which is the majority of my capital, is BNB (Binance Coin). Personally I don’t have any other cryptocurrencies. I have a lot of Binance shares in case I wanted to realize the value of the shares someday.”

Donation

With his financial life in a very stable situation, CZ stated that he doesn’t have a need for a lot of money and that he can maintain his lifestyle that way and that’s precisely why he intends to start donating more of his fortune to causes that can help the world.

“Personally, I am financially free. I don’t need a lot of money and I can keep my lifestyle like that. I plan to donate some of my money, as many other successful entrepreneurs have done. I intend to donate 90, 95 or 99% of my fortune.”

CZ did not talk about when he intends to make such donations or if this is something he will do little by little throughout his life. Still, it’s interesting to see your concern for helping others.