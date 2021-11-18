Bitcoin Market starts trading Dogecoin; understand the risks of the cryptocurrency meme

SAO PAULO – The Bitcoin Market, the largest cryptocurrency broker in Brazil, started offering this Thursday (18th) the Dogecoin (DOGE) trading on its platform.

In an e-mail sent to customers last Wednesday, the company informed the launch and highlighted that it will now be possible to take advantage of “the opportunities of a currency that appreciated around 5,000% in 2021 alone”. It is noteworthy, however, that experts are quite skeptical about investing in Doge.

With the announcement, the Bitcoin Market explained that, at first, the cryptocurrency will be made available in the “pre-listing” mode, that is, the customer will only be able to buy or sell Dogecoin within the platform. Only later will the exchange make direct deposits and withdrawals available with crypto.

Interested parties need to have a brokerage account and cash available in the wallet inside it. With this, it will be possible to trade Doge as it is done with any other cryptocurrency in the Bitcoin Market system, only with the restriction of deposits and withdrawals.

On its social networks, the broker posted a video preparing for the launch:

We have a distinguished visitor here at the office 🐶🐕

Any guesses on what’s coming up there? 👇🤔 pic.twitter.com/YNAnq9nia8 — Bitcoin Market (@Bitcoin Market) November 17, 2021

Dogecoin is named after an internet meme called “Doge”. It gained popularity in 2013 and depicts a Shiba Inu dog alongside nonsensical phrases in multicolored text using the Comic Sans font.

It was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer to be used as a faster, “fun” alternative to Bitcoin.

Since then, she has gained fame in the crypto community, mainly because of the support she receives from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla. In 2021, Doge registers an appreciation of around 4,000%, quoted at US$ 0.2284 on this Thursday.

It currently ranks 10th among the world’s biggest cryptos by market value, but it already managed to be fourth in May of this year, when it hit its historic high of $0.7376. Since then, it has accumulated losses of almost 70%.

lack of fundamentals

Despite its success in the crypto community, Dogecoin is not well regarded by market experts, who mainly emphasize the lack of fundamentals of digital currency (read more here).

In recent months, with Musk’s help, there has been an evolution regarding the development of Doge, but still the assessment is that it lacks a dedicated and competent team behind the asset to sustain a more positive outlook on his future.

Read also: With returns of up to 1,000,000%, shitcoins have attracted investors, but experts do not recommend investment

Analysts also point out that Dogecoin’s own initial proposal did not take itself seriously, arising from a meme and sustaining itself as one.

In May of this year, when the cryptocurrency soared to its maximum, Safiri Felix, director of Products and Partnerships at Transfero, explained to InfoMoney the risk of investing in the asset: “We are talking about a protocol that does not have a team of dedicated developers, working on improvements and new implementations. An asset that has an extremely inflated monetary base, the total amount of dogecoins in circulation is very high and the balances are very concentrated among the largest holders”.

About a week ago, Dogecoin underwent an update focused on reducing commissions on transactions. Despite being an advance in crypto’s system, last Wednesday (17), Binance informed the suspension of withdrawals from the asset for two weeks due to a failure generated by this update.

