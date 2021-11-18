Bitcoin Market will open Dogecoin (DOGE) trading on Thursday

The cryptocurrency broker Bitcoin Market will open trading in the meme currency Dogecoin (DOGE) on Thursday (18), according to an email sent to customers on Wednesday (17). However, according to the statement, altcoin will be added to the portfolio in the modality of “pre-listing”.

“This means that it will only be possible to buy and sell. In the future, you will be able to make deposits and withdrawals from Doges”, says the email.

The statement describes Dogecoin as one of the top currencies in the crypto universe, highlighting its 5,000% appreciation this year alone.

Email sent to Bitcoin Market customers (Image: Reproduction)

On Twitter, the Bitcoin Marketplace hinted at the listing by posting a video in which a Shiba Inu dog strolls around the office.

Dogecoin, Elon Musk and Brazilian Millionaire

Dogecoin was created in the year 2013 as a joke, according to its developers, and was listed on CoinMarketCap only in July 2014. At the time, altcoin traded at $0.0002250. Originally, altcoin is a fork of Luckycoin, a defunct cryptocurrency that was forked from Litecoin, which originated as a fork of Bitcoin.

In 2015, Jackson Palmer, who helped create the cryptocurrency, abandoned the project. But altcoin gained status as a bargaining chip on small platforms, such as the now extinct Tradesatoshi, due to the ease of exchanging for other cryptocurrencies with an approximate number of zeros. Its price did not change much for the next five years either.

In early 2021, DOGE started to figure along with bitcoin as the favorites of billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX, who sometimes publishes about altcoin, being one of those responsible for a 500% increase in 30 days . At that time, each token was worth US$0.045.

The ‘shot’ came in April, when the DOGE jumped from $0.05 to $0.40. That was when the Brazilian raised in the United States, Glauber Contessoto, who had previously bet on the cryptocurrency, became a millionaire. His story with Dogecoin reached one of the biggest newspapers in the world, The New York Times.

But the story of the cryptocurrency meme does not stop there. It gained more supporters and went on. To get an idea of ​​their community, a movement in May tried to take the DOGE price to US$1. And they almost succeeded, if it weren’t for the price having stopped at around US$0.70, its highest peak so far. .

Then came the fixes, as happens with all cryptoactives. At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at approximately 25 cents, the same level as about three months ago.