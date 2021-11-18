Bitcoin stabilizes with options expiration on the radar and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency market eases the volatility of the last few days with Bitcoin (BTC) trading close to the level of US$ 59 thousand and, for the time being, averting the risk of a sharper fall. Digital currency operates close to stability, as do most assets with higher market value, but it still accumulates losses of approximately 9% for the week and almost 15% since hitting a high of $69,000.

On the investor’s radar is the maturity of US$ 1.1 billion in option contracts that expire on Friday (19) and so far benefit those who bet on the decline of digital assets. If prices remain as they are, 3,840 contracts could be settled with a Bitcoin put option at a higher price than the current one, giving buyers an immediate profit on the trade.

On the other hand, some analysts point out that data from the cryptocurrency network suggest that traders have less appetite for long positions, meaning that they profit from rising prices. The behavior would once again inject a dose of health into the market, reducing the chances of further volatility events ahead.

“The drop appears to be related to excessive leverage in the system and it is being eliminated,” said Jan Wuestenfeld, an analyst at analyst firm CryptoQuant. “As long as the fundamentals of the network do not change with these price corrections, the medium-term perspective remains optimistic”, he pointed out.

In the top 10 by market capitalization, the highlight goes to Polkadot (DOT), which rose 3.8% after falling sharply from 13% in the week. Binance Coin (BNB), on the other hand, holds at US$ 568 and Ethereum (ETH) is traded in positive territory, with an increase of 1.4% on the day, to US$ 4,212.

The highlight of the day, however, is the cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin (CRO), which shoots up almost 30% after the Crypto.com exchange closed a US$700 million deal to acquire the coins. naming rights from the Staples Center stadium, of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most famous teams in the NBA, the US professional basketball league.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$59,389.73 +0.1% Ethereum (ETH) $4,212.95 +1.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $568.60 +1.6% Solana (SOL) $209.11 -1.3% Cardano (ADA) $1.09 +1.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Crypto.com Coin (CRO) US$ 0.573476 +29.7% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.212328 +27.9% The Sandbox (SAND) $4.05 +24.1% Algorand (SOMETHING) $1.91 +16.9% Kadena (KDA) $21.28 +13.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.183675 -12.9% Loopring (LRC) $2.35 -12.0% Arweave (AR) $53.93 -11.9% Hedera (HBAR) US$ 0.394185 -5.1% Chiliz (CHZ) US$ 0.461656 -5.0%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 62.06 +1.07% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 79.45 +0.44% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 71.84 +3.07% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.28 +2.16% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.39 +1.15%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (18):

Nvidia’s revenue from mining chips plummets in Q3

Semiconductor maker Nvidia’s sales of chips for mining equipment plummeted by 60% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022

According to information from the company’s latest balance sheet released yesterday, the Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) chip, launched in February, registered US$ 105 million in sales, against more than US$ 260 million in the previous quarter.

The hardware is specifically aimed at mining Ethereum, an activity that is expected to end in June 2022, when the smart contracts platform will abandon the current mining system.

On the other hand, Nvidia says it expects sales to fall “very insignificantly” in the fourth quarter. In addition, the company’s overall result is positive, with a 50% jump in profits for the year, to US$ 7.1 billion.

US deputies want to change crypto snippet in infrastructure project

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced a bill to change cryptocurrency-related portions of the trillion-dollar infrastructure project signed by President Joe Biden on Monday.

The document, entitled “Keep Innovation in America Act” proposes to change the definition of a cryptocurrency broker included in the approved and signed infrastructure project.

Enthusiasts and investors in the crypto sector fear that the current definition equates in the law very different activities such as stockbrokerage and cryptoactive mining.

The newly approved legislation provides that all market players classified as brokers must report customer data, among other obligations that, in the view of crypto advocates, would curb innovation in the sector.

The bill also aims to deal with transactions between brokers and non-brokers, in addition to modifying a provision in the new law that changes a portion of the tax code.

CoinPayments launches crypto payments solution for retail in Brazil

Payment processor CoinPayments announced that it will begin offering a cryptocurrency payments solution to Brazilian retailers after partnering with fintech Shipay.

The objective is to expand a portfolio that already has more than 500 thousand physical points of sale and 10 thousand e-commerces with the integration solution in operation.

Merchants who join can accept more than 2,000 cryptocurrencies processed by CoinPayments and keep the values ​​in cryptos or convert them to reais.

“This is the first step so that retailers can also take advantage of the security and agility of cryptocurrencies, in addition to making this asset even more popular not only as a source of investment, but also as something useful to be used in our purchases”, explains Rubens Neistein , Business Manager at CoinPayments.

