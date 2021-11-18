Black Friday 2021: realme announces discounts of up to R$800 on intermediate cell phones

Black Friday will be a good opportunity for anyone looking for top-of-the-line, intermediate or basic cell phones. Following large stores like Amazon, realme just announced discounts of up to R$800 on branded devices available online at Americanas stores.
Smartphones available for purchase include mid-range models, such as representatives of the realme 7 (realme 7, 7 Pro) and realme 8 (realme 8 Pro, 8 5G) families — hence the newly launched flagship GT Master Edition was left out.
Promotional values will be active during the Black Friday period. Below, you can check the discounts and information about each device on offer.
realme 8 5G
Recently launched in the Brazilian market as the cheapest cell phone with a fast network, the 8 5G realme is a premium intermediate option that already offers access to fifth generation technology.
Among the main features of the device are the Dimensity 700 5G processor, Ultra Smooth 90Hz display, a super-thin 8.5mm thickness, 5000mAh battery and 8GB +128GB of storage. It also has a 48MP triple camera and 16MP front camera with AI.
The 8 5G realme will be available for R$ 2,299 for R$ 1,599 in Americana stores.
74.8 x 162.5 x 8.5 mm
- 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Hole notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 700 Processor
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 48 MP main sensor (f/1.8)
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 2 MP mono sensor
- 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, Port P2, USB-C and digital reader on the side
- 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
- Android 11 running under the realme UI interface
realme 8 Pro
The realme 8 Pro was released in June along with the C25 and C11 models. The highlight of this smartphone is its set of 108 MP with four cameras. In addition, it features an infinitely bold design, ultra slim and weighing just 176g.
The 50W SuperDart charging support, capable of restoring the battery to 50% of full capacity in just 17 minutes, is another feature that catches the eye. The realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, ultra-fast biometric reader and 8nm Snapdragon 720G processor.
Realme 8 Pro will be available for R$2,699 for BRL 1,899 in Americana stores.
73.85 x 160.59 x 8.1 mm
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole notch and 20:9 aspect ratio
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Four rear cameras:
- 108 MP main sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 2 MP mono sensor
- Digital reader under display, 4G and USB-C
- 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging
- Android 11 running under the realme UI 2.0 interface
realme 7 Pro
The realme 7 Pro, which has positioned itself as a cost-effective Chinese cell phone in Brazil, offers a 64 MP Quad Camera system, Snapdragon 720G processor and 4,500 mAh battery, which guarantees 100% of the charge in just 34 min.
The model comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen as well as stereo sound for an immersive experience.
Realme 7 Pro will be available for R$2,599 for BRL 1,899 in Americana stores.
74.3 x 160.9 x 8.7 mm
- 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 60 Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio
- Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 32 MP front camera (f/2.5)
- Four rear cameras:
- 64 MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 Main Sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.3 and 119º)
- 2 MP B&W sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- Stereo Audio, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C
- 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support
- Android 10 running under Realme UI
- Dimensions: 160.9×74.3×8.7mm
- Weight: 182g
realme 7
Realme 7, made official in January of this year, has a 64 MP Quad Camera system, 4K video recording support, octa-core Helio G95 chipset, 6.5-inch Ultra-Smooth display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a host of other facilities.
The model also delivers a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 30W Dart charging, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Realme 7 will be available for R$ 2,299 for BRL 1,499 in Americana stores.
75.4 x 162.3 x 9.4 mm
- 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 90 Hz refresh rate and 120 Hz sampling
- MediaTek Helio G95 Processor
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 16 MP front camera (f/2.1)
- Four rear cameras:
- 64 MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 Main Sensor
- 8 MP wide-angle sensor (f/2.3 and 119º)
- 2 MP B&W sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 4G, digital scanner on the side and Bluetooth 5.0
- 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support
- Android 10 running under Realme UI
- Dimensions: 162.3×75.4×9.4mm
- Weight: 196.5g
What did you think of these promotions? Are you thinking of purchasing a new cell phone this Black Friday? Share your expectations in the comments!
(Updated November 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM)