Black Friday sales to drop for the first time in five years

Sales of the Black Friday promotion should present the first drop this year, since 2016, if the inflation accumulated in 12 months is discounted. According to the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), the day of promotions, scheduled for November 26, should have a 6.5% decline compared to last year.

CNC expects sales to reach R$ 3.93 billion in the country. It is the highest face value since the date was incorporated into the national retail calendar. But as inflation in 12 months accumulates a 10.67% variation, in real terms Black Friday should have a drop compared to the previous year.

In the 2020 edition, a nominal sales value of BRL 3.78 billion was recorded, which would exceed BRL 4 billion if the amount were corrected for inflation.

It is expected that more than half of the revenues will come from the furniture and household appliances (R$1.10 billion) and electronics and housewares (R$906.57 million) sectors.

Other segments with expected relevant revenue are hypermarkets and supermarkets (R$ 779.09 million) and apparel, footwear and accessories (R$ 693.12 million).

CNC collected daily more than 2,000 item prices grouped into 34 product lines over the past 40 days, ending November 16th. Of these, 26% revealed price reduction trends in the period – a percentage below the 46% observed on the eve of Black Friday in 2020, when the inflation rate was 3.9%.

