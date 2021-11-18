Black Friday: See shopping trends for this year’s specials week

Eight out of 10 Brazilians from classes C and D intend to take advantage of Black Friday promotions. The data is from a survey by Superdigital, fintech focused on digital inclusion, which reveals the shopping trends of consumers from these economic classes for the date.

The cell phone remains one of the biggest purchase intentions, but, compared to last year, the preference for electronics dropped 8%.

Clothing and accessories also retreated, down 12.5%. Travel expenses jumped to 250%, with the advance of vaccination and the reopening of the economy around the world.

On amounts to be spent on the date, the smaller ranges, up to R$1,000, have a setback. Compared to 2020, the intention of above R$1,000 rose to 13.2%.

In payment preferences, the money must be used in only 8% of purchases. The credit card follows the main option of consumers: 14% intend to buy on Black Friday in cash on credit, while 56% must pay in installments.

Black Friday 2021: C and D class buying trends compared to last year

What do you want to buy?

Mobile: -8%

TV/Appliance: -2.9%

Clothing and accessories: -12.5%

Travel: +250%

How much do you want to spend?

Up to BRL 200: -9.1%

Between BRL 200 and BRL 500: -9.1%

Between BRL 500 and BRL 1,000: -6.9%

Above R$1,000: +13.2%

How do you pay?

Cash: 8%

Cash on debit: 9%

Cash on credit: 14%

Installments on credit: 56%

Billet: 7%

Pix: 6%