Black Friday: Sony Announces PS4 and PS5 Games to Be On Retail Offer

Through the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog, Sony announced which PS4 and PS5 games will be discounted on Black Friday at physical stores (retail) such as Amazon, Submarino, etc.

Black Friday takes place on November 26th, but the following offers start tomorrow – keep an eye on our website.

In case you missed it, see which games will be on offer on the PS Store for Black Friday.

Discounts at selected retailers

Below is a list of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be at discounts and selected retailers:

PS5 Games

Deathloop – up to 17% discount

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – up to 20% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Version – up to 29% discount

Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension – up to 29% discount

Return – up to 29% discount

Demon’s Souls – up to 43% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 40% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – up to 29% discount

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5) – up to 50% discount

Nioh Collection (PS5) – up to 43% discount

PS4 Games

PlayStation Hits – up to 40% off

Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS4) – up to 50% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4 – up to 33% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 40% discount

The Last of Us Part II – up to 50% discount

Days Gone – up to 50% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year – up to 50% off

PlayStation Plus