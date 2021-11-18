Black Friday: Sony Announces PS4 and PS5 Games to Be On Retail Offer

Through the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog, Sony announced which PS4 and PS5 games will be discounted on Black Friday at physical stores (retail) such as Amazon, Submarino, etc.
Black Friday takes place on November 26th, but the following offers start tomorrow – keep an eye on our website.
In case you missed it, see which games will be on offer on the PS Store for Black Friday.
Discounts at selected retailers
Below is a list of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that will be at discounts and selected retailers:
PS5 Games
- Deathloop – up to 17% discount
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – up to 20% discount
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Version – up to 29% discount
- Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension – up to 29% discount
- Return – up to 29% discount
- Demon’s Souls – up to 43% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 40% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition – up to 29% discount
- Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS5) – up to 50% discount
- Nioh Collection (PS5) – up to 43% discount
PS4 Games
- PlayStation Hits – up to 40% off
- Sackboy: A Great Adventure (PS4) – up to 50% discount
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4 – up to 33% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – up to 40% discount
- The Last of Us Part II – up to 50% discount
- Days Gone – up to 50% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year – up to 50% off
PlayStation Plus
- 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus, which can be found at retailers at up to 33% off.